Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Zenlayer launches Fabric Port in Singapore with free metro access

March 19, 2026 | 07:00
(0) user say
The edge cloud provider introduced its network interconnection service in the city-state offering complimentary metropolitan area connectivity.

SINGAPORE, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenlayer, the distributed cloud for AI, today announced the launch of its Fabric Port service in Singapore, expanding its platform to simplify how enterprises connect and scale digital infrastructure globally. The Fabric Port serves as a single entry point that enables organizations to provision unlimited virtual connections to public cloud platforms, IP transit providers, internet exchanges, and data centers. From a single port in Singapore, customers gain on-demand access to Zenlayer's ecosystem of connectivity partners, powered by a global backbone spanning six continents.

"Our goal is to remove the barriers that slow down global digital expansion," said Joe Zhu, Founder & CEO of Zenlayer. "By including metro connectivity in Singapore at no additional charge, we are giving our customers a simpler, more cost-effective way to scale their infrastructure. Singapore is the starting point for this vision, as we continue to expand this streamlined architecture to other major interconnection hubs."

Fabric Port also serves as a foundational component of Zenlayer's Fabric for AI, a connectivity architecture built for distributed AI infrastructure. As organizations deploy AI agents across regions and compute environments, they require high-bandwidth, low-latency interconnection to coordinate inference traffic and minimize token transit times between compute nodes and model endpoints. Fabric Port supports port speeds of up to 400 Gbps to meet these demands and enable efficient data movement across global AI infrastructure.

Singapore ranks among the world's most vital interconnection hubs, linking major networks across APAC, EMEA, and the Americas. As the inaugural market for Fabric Port, Singapore serves as the foundation for Zenlayer's broader strategy to deploy this scalable entry point across major hubs worldwide.

By PR Newswire

Zenlayer

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Zenlayer Fabric Port

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Roborock F25 Ultra wins Better Homes & Gardens award

Roborock F25 Ultra wins Better Homes & Gardens award

Axcelis to participate in SEMICON China 2026

Axcelis to participate in SEMICON China 2026

X-Design rebrands as Zawa, launches AI branding agent

X-Design rebrands as Zawa, launches AI branding agent

Milliken named to World's Most Ethical Companies list

Milliken named to World's Most Ethical Companies list

Royal Caribbean opens Lelepa beach club, announces Australia schedule

Royal Caribbean opens Lelepa beach club, announces Australia schedule

Peijia Medical receives FDA clearance for DCwire micro guidewire

Peijia Medical receives FDA clearance for DCwire micro guidewire

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Can Gio emerges as catalyst for southern Vietnam tourism

Can Gio emerges as catalyst for southern Vietnam tourism

Media OutReach partners with AsiaOne for regional distribution

Media OutReach partners with AsiaOne for regional distribution

HealthMutual and SinoUnited Health partner for Shanghai healthcare

HealthMutual and SinoUnited Health partner for Shanghai healthcare

MOONTON Games unveils three film-game IPs at Hong Kong FILMART

MOONTON Games unveils three film-game IPs at Hong Kong FILMART

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020