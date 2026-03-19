Zenlayer launches Fabric Port in Singapore with free metro access

SINGAPORE, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenlayer, the distributed cloud for AI, today announced the launch of its Fabric Port service in Singapore, expanding its platform to simplify how enterprises connect and scale digital infrastructure globally. The Fabric Port serves as a single entry point that enables organizations to provision unlimited virtual connections to public cloud platforms, IP transit providers, internet exchanges, and data centers. From a single port in Singapore, customers gain on-demand access to Zenlayer's ecosystem of connectivity partners, powered by a global backbone spanning six continents.

"Our goal is to remove the barriers that slow down global digital expansion," said Joe Zhu, Founder & CEO of Zenlayer. "By including metro connectivity in Singapore at no additional charge, we are giving our customers a simpler, more cost-effective way to scale their infrastructure. Singapore is the starting point for this vision, as we continue to expand this streamlined architecture to other major interconnection hubs."

Fabric Port also serves as a foundational component of Zenlayer's Fabric for AI, a connectivity architecture built for distributed AI infrastructure. As organizations deploy AI agents across regions and compute environments, they require high-bandwidth, low-latency interconnection to coordinate inference traffic and minimize token transit times between compute nodes and model endpoints. Fabric Port supports port speeds of up to 400 Gbps to meet these demands and enable efficient data movement across global AI infrastructure.

Singapore ranks among the world's most vital interconnection hubs, linking major networks across APAC, EMEA, and the Americas. As the inaugural market for Fabric Port, Singapore serves as the foundation for Zenlayer's broader strategy to deploy this scalable entry point across major hubs worldwide.