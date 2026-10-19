Tune Protect launches TPXtra digital insurance platform in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 15 October 2026 - Tune Protect Group Berhad ("Tune Protect" or "the Group") announced the launch of TPXtra, a new consumer-centric digital platform that gives customers a single account for insurance protection, value-added services and lifestyle experiences, while establishing a direct and ongoing relationship with Tune Protect beyond the point of purchase.

How Kim Lian, Group Chief Executive Officer of Tune Protect Group Berhad

TPXtra brings these experiences together. Through a single Tune Protect account, customers can access their protection, services and entitlements in one place at any point in time. It is an open platform that extends beyond insurance, currently connecting customers with a range of travel, mobility, and lifestyle services.

At its core, TPXtra puts customers in control through customisation, allowing them to tailor their protection to their needs and budget, while offering complementary ancillary services, and deliver greater value when purchased together. This flexible approach gives customers more relevance and control over what they choose to protect, access and experience.Powered by White Label Sdn. Bhd. ("White Label"), Tune Protect's technology arm, TPXtra serves as the digital platform underpinning the Group's Beyond Insurance strategy. While Tune Protect has traditionally engaged customers through partner booking platforms, TPXtra creates a direct-to-consumer relationship, enabling the Group to support customers throughout their journey rather than at a single transaction point.How Kim Lian ("How"), Group Chief Executive Officer of Tune Protect Group Berhad, said, "A digital ecosystem is only as valuable as the reasons it gives customers to come back. We are looking to work with merchant partners who can enrich the consumer journey by integrating relevant lifestyle solutions and experiences into the platform. Each partnership strengthens our direct relationship with customers, and it is this relationship, rather than any single product, that we are building for the long term."Tune Protect has been expanding its merchant network across connectivity, airport lounges, ground transfers and mobility, and soon venturing into telehealth, motor care and everyday lifestyle services, creating a broader ecosystem designed around customers' needs throughout their travel and everyday experiences.The first offering within TPXtra is Travel Beyond, a travel protection and services proposition designed around flexibility and choice. Customers can customise their coverage based on their travel needs and budget, selecting only the protection and benefits relevant to them. By bringing protection and value-added services together, TPXtra gives customers greater value through a broader range of benefits and experiences in one place. Beyond insurance, Travel Beyond integrates a range of travel services that support each stage of the journey, including eSIM connectivity, Delay Pass benefits, airport lounge access and airport transfers, allowing customers to select solutions that suit their individual needs and preferences, with these services bookable and redeemable through the same account.How added, "For many, insurance is something they purchase quickly at checkout and rarely think about again. Meanwhile, other lifestyle essentials such as connectivity, lounge access or airport transfers are purchased and managed through separate platforms. They can choose the services that best suit their needs, add services as their plans evolve, and access them throughout their journey, whether they are planning from home, at the airport or already on the move. When they travel again, their account is ready with their existing information and services, making it easier to manage their travel needs from one place."For merchant partners, TPXtra provides them the access to customers at relevant touch points within the platform. Through TPXtra and Tune Protect's wider regional distribution channels, partners can reach customers without having to build the same distribution infrastructure independently. Several partners are already live, with Tune Protect continuing to welcome merchants and service providers that can add value to customer experience while expanding the range of solutions available on the platform.Looking ahead, Tune Protect plans to expand TPXtra beyond travel, with Motor Beyond and Home Beyond set to launch from the end of 2026 onwards. For customers, this means the same account will extend into mobility and home solutions, enabling them to manage multiple aspects of their lifestyle through a single profile and ongoing relationship with Tune Protect.For more information, please visit https://tpxtra.tuneprotect.com/travel-beyond/ or download the Tune Protect mobile app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

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