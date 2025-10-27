Sydney Hydrogen Summit 2025 Returns Asking If Australia Can Become Renewable Gas Hub

SYDNEY, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Asia-Pacific Hydrogen Summit & Exhibition 2025 taking place 20–21 November at Sydney's International Convention Centre (ICC), will deliver two days of strategic insights, high-level networking, and access to the latest technological innovations. Organized by RX Australia, as Australia's largest dedicated hydrogen event, it serves as the premier platform for advancing hydrogen development across the Asia-Pacific region. Bringing together stakeholders from across the hydrogen value chain including policymakers, industry leaders and technology innovators including delegates from key markets such as Japan, Germany, France, and Oman. More than 3,000 senior hydrogen professionals will explore cutting-edge technologies, emerging investment opportunities and the evolving dynamics of a global industry now valued at USD $109.7 billion.

Event Highlights

This year's edition promises to be the biggest so far, featuring a line-up of over 60 high profile speakers and a comprehensive exhibition of showcasing over 100 global suppliers.

Highlights include:

Over 60 industry leading experts presenting across the Summit and H2 Tech programs

International supplier excellence from countries including Germany , Japan and China

, and An Austrade stand, presenting Australia's hydrogen initiatives, investment prospects, and global partnerships.

hydrogen initiatives, investment prospects, and global partnerships. Access to hydrogen know-how on the exhibition floor with the H2 Tech Series that will feature short technology led presentations across the 2 days.

Leadership and Policy Driving Hydrogen Scale-Up

The Summit will feature keynote addresses from senior government officials, including representatives from the New South Wales Government, Australian Trade and Investment Commission (Austrade), and international energy ministries. These sessions will provide critical insights into national hydrogen strategies, global trade opportunities, and regulatory frameworks designed to unlock investment and accelerate infrastructure development. Across two days, delegates will have the opportunity to attend sessions including:

Welcome Keynote Address: Hon. Penny Sharpe MLC, Minister for Climate Change, Energy, Environment, Heritage and Leader of the Government in the Legislative Council, NSW Government

Welcome Address: Dr Fiona Simon , CEO, Australian Hydrogen Council, Anthony Lean , Secretary of the NSW Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water, NSW Government

, CEO, Australian Hydrogen Council, , Secretary of the NSW Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water, NSW Government Opening Keynote Address: Isaac Hiton , Head of Australia , InterContinental Energy, Paul Evans , Vice President Corporate Affairs, Sustainability, Government & Property, Orica Australia

, Head of , InterContinental Energy, , Vice President Corporate Affairs, Sustainability, Government & Property, Orica Australia Every Tonne Counts: Getting Renewable Fuels Airborne & Afloat: Dr Jeremy Harris, Chief Technology Officer, Climate Impact Corporation, Rupert Maloney , Executive Director and the Head of Hydrogen, Clean Energy Finance Corporation, Alex Smith , Co-Founder, HAMR Energy, Florence Lindhaus, Managing Director, Neuman & Esser (Moderator)

Exhibition Floor: Showcasing the Hydrogen Value Chain

Connect with the largest assembly of hydrogen leaders, technical innovators, and policymakers driving forward the future of clean energy and low-carbon solutions. Meet with the likes of ARENA, Austrade, BOC, Clean Energy Finance Corporation, Clean Energy Regulator, Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water Geoscience Australia, Hazer Group, Nikkiso, Peric Hydrogen Technology, SA Government, Tokyo Metropolitan Government, Toyota, MGH Energy, Plug Power, Ebara Corporation and more.

Registration Options

Choose the pass that best suits your goals at the Asia-Pacific Hydrogen Summit & Exhibition 2025:

Exhibition Visitor Pass: Free access to the exhibition floor, where you'll have access to 100+ exhibitors and H2 Tech Sessions covering the latest in hydrogen production, infrastructure, and applications. Ideal or those seeking inspiration, new ideas, or potential partners.

Summit Delegate Pass: Unlock full access to both days of the Summit - including keynotes, networking lunches and post-event content. Perfect for professionals looking to connect directly with decision-makers and industry leaders.

For more information and to register visit asia-hydrogen-summit.com.

