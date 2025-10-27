Corporate

SmallRig MINA Mobile Film Festival 2025 Screens 57 Films in Melbourne Can Phones Rival Cinema Cameras

October 27, 2025 | 12:55
(0) user say
The 14th International Smartphone Film Festival, co-presented by Mobile Innovation Network & Association and SmallRig, kicked off in Melbourne, Australia, on October 24.

MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 14th International Smartphone Film Festival, co-presented by Mobile Innovation Network & Association (MINA) and SmallRig, a global specialist in imaging solutions, kicked off in Melbourne, Australia, on October 24, celebrating the explosive growth of mobile storytelling with 57 works—53 films and 4 VR projects—from 21 countries. As a cornerstone of global mobile cinema, the event features thematic screenings, panel discussions, and cross-industry exchanges, spotlighting innovation and future trends in smartphone filmmaking.

This year's festival underscores the global reach of mobile creativity, with entries spanning diverse cultural narratives from both established and emerging filmmaker and screen producers. Opening day highlights included the "International Mobile Innovation Screening," which premiered 14 films from 12 countries—including China, the U.S., Nigeria, and India. A lively panel discussion, "Trend and New Directions in Smartphone Filmmaking," brought together filmmakers, directors, and industry experts to debate the evolving landscape of mobile cinema, from technical advancements to aesthetics and shifting audience expectations.

The festival's success reflects the shared vision of its co-organizers. Founded in 2013, SmallRig has established itself as a global leader providing creators with comprehensive solutions, including camera/smartphone mounting and steadying rigs, lighting and control systems, imaging device batteries, and audio equipment. Today, its products reach users in over 160 countries and regions, supporting a spectrum of creative scenarios—from livestreaming and vlogging to documentaries and Hollywood blockbusters.

MINA, a global advocate for mobile storytelling, has been instrumental in fostering this community. MINA founder and festival curator Max Schleser noted a staggering 97.56% surge in submissions from 2024 to 2025, calling it a testament to mobile filmmaking's growing influence. "Smartphones are redefining cinema—this festival celebrates creators who embrace this new wave in filmmaking," he emphasized.

SmallRig joined as co-presenter this year, bringing its expertise in mobile filming rigs and global creator support. As part of this collaboration, SmallRig launched the Mobile Filmmaking Co-Creation Initiative – a global platform inviting creators to contribute to tool development, promote standout mobile-shot films, and collaborate on original projects. The initiative aimed to expand access to equipment, exposure, and creative partnerships across more than 160 countries. "We're turning creators' visions into reality," said Li Dan, SmallRig representative. "This program embodies our commitment to 'Free Your Dream'—empowering storytellers to push boundaries."

As the festival unfolds, additional screenings at Federation Square in Melbourne will continue to showcase diverse talent. On October 27 at 6pm, "New Voices" will spotlight debut filmmakers and experimental screen productions, while October 28 at 6pm features "MINA's Creative Category & #EcoSmartphoneFilms," highlighting works exploring environmental themes and innovative storytelling techniques. The closing event on October 29 at 6pm will present the "Innovation Category" alongside a screening of "Youth United Will Never Be Defeated" (Transform Project), focusing on social change narratives from around the world.

"Smartphone filmmaking's accessibility enables more great stories to be told in a lighter, more personal way," said Zhou Yang, Founder of SmallRig. "We've seen mobile shooting grow into an integral part of everyday creation. SmallRig continues to innovate lightweight, integrated mobile shooting solutions that empower creators, making filmmaking more personal and universal." Zhou continued.

To learn more about the latest lineup, please visit: https://www.smallrig.com/global/ and MINA's 2025 program: https://mina.pro/2025-2/. Submissions for 15th MINA Smartphone Film Festival presented by SmallRig are open: https://filmfreeway.com/mina

By PR Newswire

SmallRig (MINA Mobile Filmmaking CoCreation Smartphone Film Festival Global Mobile Filmmaking

