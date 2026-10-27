Singapore Urban Mobility Week gathers 8000 global transport delegates

SINGAPORE, Oct. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Singapore Urban Mobility Week (SUMW) 2026 will bring together urban land transport professionals, industry leaders and innovators from around the world to explore how emerging technologies, innovation and partnerships can help cities build smarter, more sustainable and more connected transport systems.

Held from 4 to 6 November at the Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre, SUMW 2026 is jointly organised by the Land Transport Authority (LTA), MSI Global Pte Ltd, and MP Singapore. As Asia's premier urban mobility congress and exhibition, the event is expected to attract more than 8,000 participants from over 50 countries, with over 200 participating companies and brands showcasing the latest urban mobility technologies and solutions. Mr Jeffrey Siow, Minister for Transport and Second Minister for Finance, will deliver the opening speech on Singapore's vision for the future of urban mobility, and how we are investing today to build a transport system for generations to come.

Themed "Drive the Future - Autonomous Innovation, Smart Infrastructure, and Urban Mobility", SUMW 2026 will explore key challenges and opportunities facing cities today, including the deployment of autonomous vehicles, renewal of ageing transport infrastructure, technology-enabled transport operations and infrastructure, upskilling of transport workers, and sustainable mobility. Discussions will also explore how transport systems can better respond to commuters' evolving needs.

Key Highlights of SUMW 2026

Leaders' Summit & Industry Forums

Close to 100 key industry leaders and regulators from nearly 20 countries have been invited to share their insights. The Leaders' Summit on 4 November will feature four panel discussions led by LTA's senior leadership, covering commuter needs, autonomous vehicle deployment, workforce transformation and rail renewal. The Industry Forum on 5 and 6 November will explore autonomous and intelligent mobility, digitalisation, future-ready infrastructure and sustainable transport systems.

Exhibition Showcase

More than 200 participating companies and brands will showcase the latest innovations in electric and autonomous vehicles, intelligent infrastructure, AI-powered mobility solutions, rail and bus systems, and first-and-last-mile logistics. Founding partners include BYD Singapore Pte Ltd, Certis Cisco Security Pte Ltd, China Communications Construction Company Ltd., CRRC Corporation Ltd, Huawei International Pte Ltd, SBS Transit, Siemens Mobility Pte Ltd, SMRT Corporation Ltd, and ST Engineering Urban Solutions Ltd.

Youth Xchange

Youth Xchange will showcase 12 youth-led innovations and ideas that bring the future of land transport to life. These include projects developed through hackathons and innovations by students from Institutes of Higher Learning. Through Youth Xchange, SUMW provides a platform for young talents to showcase their work and engage with the industry.

Hosted Buyers Programme

Curated meetings will connect solution providers with decision-makers from transport agencies and operators across the region, creating opportunities for industry collaboration and partnerships.

Ng Lang, Chief Executive of LTA, said: "As cities respond to evolving travel needs and rapid technological change, it is important that we plan ahead and harness innovation to build transport systems that are reliable, sustainable and responsive to commuters' needs. Singapore Urban Mobility Week brings together leaders, innovators, and practitioners from around the world to exchange experiences, learn from one another and explore solutions to common challenges. Importantly, it is also an opportunity to engage our youth and inspire them to discover the exciting possibilities in transport. We look forward to the diverse perspectives that SUMW will bring."

Chua Chong Kheng, Chief Executive Officer of MSI Global Pte Ltd, added: "The future of urban mobility depends on how effectively we translate innovation into practical solutions that improve everyday journeys. SUMW 2026 brings together international perspectives and Singapore's land transport experience to explore key priorities, from deploying autonomous vehicles and renewing infrastructure to preparing our workforce for change. Through the exchange of practical insights and experiences, we hope to foster partnerships that will help cities address their evolving transport needs."

Jason Ng, Managing Director of MP Group, said: "SUMW 2026 brings the urban mobility community together to discover solutions, exchange ideas and forge new partnerships. Through the exhibition, conference discussions and curated business meetings, participants can explore emerging technologies and identify opportunities for collaboration across markets. We look forward to welcoming delegates, exhibitors and visitors to Singapore for three days of meaningful connections that help turn ideas into business opportunities and advance the future of urban mobility."

Visitor and Delegate Registration: https://sgurbanmobility.com/registration/

For more information on SUMW 2026, visit https://www.sgurbanmobility.com

ANNEX A – SUMW 2026 Programme Highlights

About LTA

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) is a statutory board under the Ministry of Transport, which spearheads land transport developments in Singapore. As the agency responsible for planning, designing, building and maintaining Singapore's land transport infrastructure and systems, we aim to bring about a greener and more inclusive public transport system, complemented by convenient options to walk and cycle from their homes or to their destinations. We leverage technology to strengthen our rail and bus infrastructure and provide exciting options for future land transport. For more information, please visit the website at www.lta.gov.sg.

MSI Global Pte Ltd

MSI Global Private Limited was incorporated in Singapore in 1995 as a wholly owned subsidiary of the Land Transport Authority ("LTA") of Singapore. Leveraging on the wealth of experience, knowledge and skills amassed by LTA's highly-skilled workforce comprising more than 6,000 professional and technical staff, MSI provides quality customised services and solutions across more than 20 countries worldwide.

MSI's consultancy expertise covers all key aspects of land transport management and infrastructure development, which includes Integrated Transportation Planning, Land Transport Master Planning development, Project Management and Implementation, Rail Systems Engineering, Systems Assurance and Integration, Automatic Fare Collection and Ticketing System, Intelligent Transport System and Transport Demand Management.

MP Singapore

The MP Group (MP) is a global full-service agency that specialises in connecting and building eco-systems, industry engagement, events management and marketing. Established since 1987, MP embodies more than a quarter century of event building, marketing and management experience in both Eastern and Western cultures, practices, and business philosophies. We bring world-class talent, industry expertise, and incredible enthusiasm into the design and management of extraordinary online-to-offline experiences for your organisation.

MP is part of Pico Group, a global group of agencies specialising in engaging people, creating experiences and activating brands for businesses, institutions and governments. As part of the Pico group, MP has unlimited access to a wide network of industry contacts and resources. Pico Far East Holdings has been listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange since 1992.

ANNEX A

SUMW 2026 Programme Highlights