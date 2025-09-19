Corporate

Simagic × DELE Showcase Sim Racing Future at Tokyo Game Show 2025

September 19, 2025 | 15:25
(0) user say
Cutting-edge sim racing technology takes center stage as Simagic and DELE unveil their latest collaboration in Tokyo.

TOKYO, Sept. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Simagic, a global leader in high-performance sim racing hardware, is proud to announce its first-ever appearance at Tokyo Game Show 2025, in partnership with DELE, Japan's largest sim racing store. From September 25th to 28th at Makuhari Messe, visitors will be able to experience Simagic's world-class products in one of the most ambitious sim racing booths ever presented at TGS.

10 Professional-Grade Simulators – Free to Experience

The booth will feature 10 full-scale racing simulators powered by Simagic's latest direct drive systems, delivering unmatched realism and precision. Covering multiple categories—Drift, GT, and Formula—visitors can experience the thrill of professional motorsport, all for free. Known for its ultra-fast response and powerful torque, Simagic hardware brings drivers as close as possible to the feeling of a real race car. Whether you're a first-time player or a professional driver, the experience will be unforgettable.

Time Attack Challenge with Exclusive Prizes

Adding to the excitement, the booth will host a Time Attack Challenge. Participants will compete for the fastest lap times on Simagic-equipped simulators, with exclusive prizes provided by Simagic for top finishers. This competition format creates an electric atmosphere, drawing not only the challengers but also the audience into the action, making it one of the most exciting attractions of TGS.

Star-Studded Guest Lineup & Talk Sessions

On the Business Days (Sept 25–26), the booth will also host special stage programs featuring some of the most exciting names in motorsport:

  • Hiroya Minowa – Youngest-ever Formula Drift USA event winner (age 15)
  • Hinato – Rising Japanese talent, competing in Formula Drift Japan 2 at just 13 years old
  • Mika Salo – Former Formula 1 driver and two-time Le Mans GT2 class winner
  • Max Salo – GT4 driver and son of Mika Salo, representing the next generation of racing talent

These sessions will explore the theme of "From Sim to Real", highlighting how simulators and motorsport are now deeply connected, and how the next generation of drivers are emerging from the world of sim racing.

More Than Just Racing – A Complete Experience

Beyond the racing action, the Simagic × DELE booth will deliver a full entertainment experience:

  • Race Queen models (rare at gaming events in Japan) will appear to add glamour and engage with visitors.
  • Exclusive novelties and flyers will be distributed, giving visitors something special to take home.
  • Professional videography and media coverage will capture the highlights for both domestic and international press.

A Landmark Presence at TGS 2025

With Simagic's state-of-the-art hardware at its core, the DELE booth promises to be a landmark attraction at Tokyo Game Show 2025. By combining world-class technology, competitive excitement, and celebrity appearances, this will be an experience unlike anything else at the show.

Simagic and DELE invite all visitors, fans, and media to join us at Makuhari Messe, Hall 9 (Booth 09-C24), and witness the future of sim racing.

By PR Newswire

SIMAGIC

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Simagic Tokyo Game Show Racing simulators Sim racing technology

