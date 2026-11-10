Risen launches 500 Wp solar module in Australia

MELBOURNE, Australia, Nov. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Risen celebrated 18 years in Australia at Crown Towers Melbourne, marking its local presence since 2008 with the launch of RisenSpace, a 500Wp heterojunction (HJT) solar module for residential and commercial rooftops. The event also showcased the 760Wp Hyper-ion Ultra module for utility-scale solar projects.

The anniversary brought together customers, partners and research collaborators to recognise Risen's development in Australia and explore the next stage of its solar and energy storage offering. The two modules address distinct project needs, extending the company's HJT portfolio from rooftop installations to large-scale solar farms.

RisenSpace adopts Risen Energy's heterojunction (HJT) technology and 0BB (zero-busbar, stress-free interconnection) technology, leveraging HJT cell technology capable of achieving an efficiency of up to 27.5%. Designed for Australia's demanding climate, the module offers resistance to microcracking and ultraviolet ageing and is backed by 40-year product and performance warranties. Its introduction expands the options available to Australian households and businesses seeking long-term solar generation.

Dr. Yang Pochuan, Vice President and Chief Researcher at Risen, presented developments in HJT technology and their relevance to solar applications. Professor Brett Hallam from the University of New South Wales (UNSW) also shared progress on joint research under the Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) program. The research focuses on reducing carbon emissions and material consumption in solar manufacturing, including reliance on critical metals.

The presentations connected product development with longer-term manufacturing challenges, highlighting the role of research collaboration in improving solar technology while reducing its environmental footprint. For Risen, the anniversary provided an opportunity to recognise those collaborations alongside its customer and partner relationships.

Beyond solar modules, Risen's Australian portfolio spans utility-scale projects, residential and commercial applications, and integrated energy storage solutions. This breadth supports its approach to connecting power generation, grid interaction, electricity consumption and storage across different customer needs.

Risen is also showcasing its HJT modules and energy storage systems at Booth KK113 at All Energy Australia in Melbourne, providing visitors with an opportunity to explore the portfolio and discuss project requirements.

Building on 18 years of local relationships, Risen will continue investing in innovation and collaboration in Australia, supporting customers and partners as they advance the country's clean energy transition.