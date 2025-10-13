Corporate

Ramco Payce 2025: Workday Global Payroll Connect Certification Sealed

October 13, 2025 | 16:09
(0) user say
Unified platform now covers one hundred fifty countries, handing HR writers Ramco Payce keywords and integration guide.

CHENNAI, India and PRINCETON, N.J., Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ramco Systems Limited announced today that Ramco Payce has been officially certified as a Workday Global Payroll Connect (GPC) partner.

Global payroll just got smarter!Ramco Payce is certified with Workday Global Payroll Connect (GPC) which means faster rollouts, consistent governance, a unified access model through Workday, and lower integration and change management costs for enterprises worldwide.

The certification validates Ramco's ability to deliver prebuilt, pretested integrations with Workday Human Capital Management (HCM), helping organizations standardize multi-country payroll, strengthen governance, and improve operational confidence across markets.

What Workday GPC means for Enterprises:

With Workday GPC, enterprises can maintain a consistent, Workday-first experience across countries. By leveraging Workday GPC, Ramco Payce delivers automated integrations that scale from single-country rollouts to large, multi-country programs. This enables customers to:

  • Enter country-specific payroll inputs directly in Workday
  • Track payroll progress and readiness across multiple countries in one view
  • Access final results and official documents natively within Workday once payroll is approved

For global enterprises, this means faster implementations, consistent governance, a unified access model through Workday, and lower overall cost of integration and change management.

Rohit Mathur, Executive VP & SBU Head – Global Payroll & HR, Ramco Systems, said, "Our Workday Certified Integration underscores Ramco's commitment to simplifying global payroll at scale. By combining the Workday platform with Ramco Payce's next-gen payroll engine, enterprises gain a unified, seamless payroll experience. It also aligns perfectly with our product vision—low-code configurability, faster implementations, and elevated employee experience."

Trusted by 500+ customers worldwide, and powered by continuous tech innovations, Ramco Payce has been at the forefront of delivering global payroll transformation. With a global payroll coverage across 150+ countries, the solution offers seamless integration with leading HCM providers offering an end-to-end digital payroll solution that can be deployed on-cloud or leveraged as a managed service. With new features around self-service reporting, actionable payroll workspace, serverless payroll, and a quick implementation toolkit, Ramco Payce aims to deliver faster and smoother implementations. By leveraging robotic process automation, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, Ramco continues to offer a touchless payroll experience.

For more information, please visit https://www.ramco.com/products/payce

Follow Ramco on Twitter @RamcoSystems / @RamcoPayroll and stay tuned to https://www.ramco.com/blog

By PR Newswire

Ramco Systems

Tag:
Ramco Ramco Payce Ramco Payce Certification Workday Global Payroll

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

