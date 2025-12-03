OUTBREAK 2 Mall Mayhem unleashed worldwide at Zero Latency VR venues

MELBOURNE, Australia, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zero Latency VR, the undisputed leader in immersive entertainment and the mastermind behind the largest true location-based VR network in the world, is thrilled to announce the launch of Outbreak 2: Mall Mayhem, the zombie-stuffed sequel fans have been ravenous for.

The apocalypse that began in Outbreak has exploded into full-blown chaos, and the place is heaving with mutant zombies. Spitters. Spewers. Boomers. New strains, new nightmares, and a feeding frenzy of the dead, unlike anything players have seen before. The world needs heroes willing to embrace the madness… or at least bring their crazy best.

As the first-ever official sequel developed by Zero Latency VR, Outbreak 2: Mall Mayhem cranks the intensity to 11 with:

All-new mutated zombie variants that get bigger, meaner, and more unhinged the deeper you go

Iconic mall battlegrounds, packed with shattering glass floors, raining fire, and an obstacle course straight out of a horror movie

Chaotic interactables like exploding toys and destructible mannequins - because in the apocalypse, everything must go

Full immersion, powered by Zero Latency's next-gen tech: no backpacks, no cables, 360° visuals, spatial audio, and a massive arena the size of a tennis court

Squad-based mayhem for up to 8 players - because zombie hunting is not a solo sport

"After the success of Outbreak, fans have been desperate for a sequel to continue the zombie-slaying action in a fresh setting," said Tim Ruse, CEO of Zero Latency VR. "Outbreak 2: Mall Mayhem delivers exactly that: a brutal, hilarious, chaotic romp through one of the most iconic battlegrounds imaginable. It takes everything players loved about the original and dials it all the way up."

Built entirely in-house at Zero Latency VR HQ in Melbourne, Australia, Outbreak 2: Mall Mayhem expands Zero Latency's genre offering and adds a bold new dimension to its growing catalog of blockbuster immersive VR adventures.

The dead are waiting. The mall is crawling. The mayhem is real.

And the world needs a squad brave enough to take it on.

Bookings now open at: https://booking.zerolatencyvr.com