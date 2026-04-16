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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Osara Health publishes study on cancer rehabilitation outcomes

April 16, 2026 | 11:11
(0) user say
The digital health company released peer-reviewed research showing significant patient improvements from its exercise and wellness program.

NEW YORK, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Osara Health, a global digital health company focused on the human experience of cancer care, today announced a new peer-reviewed study showing statistically significant improvements in both physical and mental health for people living with cancer.

Osara Health's Cancer Coach program combines telehealth coaching with a mobile app to support people with cancer through treatment and recovery.
Osara Health's Cancer Coach program combines telehealth coaching with a mobile app to support people with cancer through treatment and recovery.

The study, published in JMIR Cancer, evaluated a combined telehealth coaching and mobile app intervention across 89 participants with a range of cancer diagnoses using the PROMIS-10 Global Health Short Form.

Key findings include:

  • An average 4.43-point improvement in physical health and 4.58-point improvement in mental health (both P < .001), meeting thresholds for minimal important clinical change
  • Significant improvements in everyday physical functioning, fatigue, and emotional wellbeing
  • A shift in average mental health status from "good" to "very good" following program participation

"When people with cancer are supported to actively engage in their own health, emotionally, physically, and behaviorally, we see measurable improvements in outcomes that matter to patients, employers, and health systems," said Dr Joanne Lewis, lead author and researcher at Osara Health and the University of Notre Dame Australia.

The publication follows Swiss Re's independent Rehabilitation Watch 2025 report, which confirmed a 25:1 return on investment for cancer-specific rehabilitation within the Australian life insurance sector. Osara Health was a contributing provider, delivering 91% of the cancer support program data analyzed. Cancer customers achieved the highest return-to-work rate of any condition at 71%.

"Cancer support cannot stop at clinical treatment alone," said Dr Raghav Murali-Ganesh, CEO, Co-Founder, and Radiation Oncologist at Osara Health. "Addressing the human side of a diagnosis is essential to better outcomes. We now have both the clinical and commercial evidence that structured cancer support delivers real results."

By PR Newswire

Osara Health

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TagTag:
Osara Health cancer rehabilitation

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