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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

OrbiMed secures 3 billion dollars across healthcare private equity funds

October 16, 2026 | 14:15
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Healthcare investment manager OrbiMed raised 3 billion US dollars in capital commitments across two new funds, OrbiMed Private Investments X and OrbiMed Asia Partners VI.

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OrbiMed, a leading global healthcare investment firm, is pleased to announce that it has raised $3 billion in commitments for two new private equity funds: OrbiMed Private Investments X and OrbiMed Asia Partners VI.

OrbiMed Private Investments X raised over $1.9 billion to invest in U.S. and European life sciences venture capital opportunities. OrbiMed Asia Partners VI raised over $1 billion to invest in healthcare growth equity and venture capital opportunities across Asia. Both funds seek to build leading healthcare companies focused on biopharmaceuticals, medical devices, diagnostics, and technology-enabled healthcare services.

"There has never been a more exciting time to invest in life sciences innovation," said Carl Gordon, a managing partner of OrbiMed. "AI, a proliferation of new therapeutic modalities and China's emergence as a biotechnology powerhouse are expanding the opportunities to develop transformative treatments. We look forward to helping entrepreneurs turn these advances into leading healthcare companies."

OrbiMed is led by 20 partners and supported by a team of over 150 professionals with complementary expertise in company incubation, strategy, operations and finance. The firm operates from 12 global locations across key healthcare markets.

Investors in these new funds include a broad range of medical institutions, university endowments, foundations, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds and family offices.

"We are grateful for the continued support of our many long-standing investors," said Carter Neild, a managing partner of OrbiMed. "We will work tirelessly over the coming years to meet their high expectations."

For more information, please visit www.orbimed.com.

By PR Newswire

OrbiMed

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OrbiMed healthcare private equity funds OrbiMed Private Investments X

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