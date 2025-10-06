Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

NEXTDC 2025: Jamaludin Ibrahim Joins Board to Drive Growth

October 06, 2025 | 21:02
(0) user say
New member brings twenty years of experience, offering data center blogs NEXTDC leadership keywords and executive bio.

SINGAPORE, Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NEXTDC Limited (ASX:NXT) ("NEXTDC" or "the Company") today announces the appointment of Jamaludin Ibrahim to the NEXTDC board as non-executive director, effective 1 November 2025.

Jamaludin has over 40 years of executive experience in the IT and telecommunications sectors, including 27 years as a CEO. Since retiring from executive roles in 2020, he has remained engaged in various industries, including technology, fast food, aviation, and transportation, through multiple non-executive roles. He has served extensively on corporate boards in Malaysia and internationally, including public-listed companies, private enterprises, and government-linked bodies.

Jamaludin holds an MBA from Portland State University (US) specialising in Operations Research & Quantitative Methods. He also holds a BSc, Business Administration, with a minor in Mathematics from California State University, Chico.

He is currently the Chairman of QSR Brands (Fast Food, ASEAN), Chairman of AirAsia Aviation Group Ltd and a Board Member of SEEK Ltd (Australia). Jamaludin was previously Chairman of government owned Prasarana Malaysia Berhard, Malaysia's public transport owner and operator, and a non-executive director of publicly listed Sunway Berhad. Jamaludin has served the Malaysian government in various roles, including being appointed in 2020 by the former Prime Minister of Malaysia as a member of the Economic Action Council and of the Digital Economy Council. He has been a contributor to numerous national initiatives and policy task forces. In addition, he currently serves as the Pro-Chancellor, Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM).

Jamaludin's commercial experience includes being the Group CEO, Axiata Group (2008–2020), the CEO of Maxis Communications (1998 - 2007), the Managing Director, DEC Malaysia (1993–1997) and having acted in a variety of roles at IBM Malaysia (1981–1993) including in systems engineering, sales, and management. He began his career as a Lecturer at California State University, Chico (1980).

Jamaludin's services to industry have been recognised both in Malaysia and abroad, having received the GSMA (Global Telecom Associations) Chairmans Award (2015) and receiving an Honorary Doctorate in Management, Universiti Sains Malaysia (2024).

NEXTDC's chairman Douglas Flynn said, "We are very pleased to welcome Ibrahiim to NEXTDC. He has a wealth of business and key sector experience highly relevant to our ambitions, and we look forward to learning from and harnessing his insights and skills as we expand our business into Asia."

"I am excited to be joining the NEXTDC Board." commented Jamaludin. "The company is at an exciting stage, both in its growth and that of the digital economy. It has built an enviable reputation for its highly connected network of data centres, and I look forward to working with the Board and the NEXTDC team and hope to contribute to its success."

To learn more, visit www.nextdc.co

By PR Newswire

NEXTDC

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
NEXTDC NEXTDC leadership data center blogs

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

ATRenew 2025: Earthshot Prize Finalist for Circular Economy Innovation

ATRenew 2025: Earthshot Prize Finalist for Circular Economy Innovation

ASICS Wellness Study 2025: 15 Minutes of Movement Beats Week-Long Retreats

ASICS Wellness Study 2025: 15 Minutes of Movement Beats Week-Long Retreats

Taiwan Pavilion BioJapan 2025: Fostering Collaborative Innovation

Taiwan Pavilion BioJapan 2025: Fostering Collaborative Innovation

MET Group 2024: Climate Impact Report Highlights Energy Transition

MET Group 2024: Climate Impact Report Highlights Energy Transition

UBS House of Craft x Dior 2025: Asian Debut in Singapore

UBS House of Craft x Dior 2025: Asian Debut in Singapore

Amadeus Travel Hackathon 2025: Boosting Innovation with AI

Amadeus Travel Hackathon 2025: Boosting Innovation with AI

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

ATRenew 2025: Earthshot Prize Finalist for Circular Economy Innovation

ATRenew 2025: Earthshot Prize Finalist for Circular Economy Innovation

ASICS Wellness Study 2025: 15 Minutes of Movement Beats Week-Long Retreats

ASICS Wellness Study 2025: 15 Minutes of Movement Beats Week-Long Retreats

Taiwan Pavilion BioJapan 2025: Fostering Collaborative Innovation

Taiwan Pavilion BioJapan 2025: Fostering Collaborative Innovation

MET Group 2024: Climate Impact Report Highlights Energy Transition

MET Group 2024: Climate Impact Report Highlights Energy Transition

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020