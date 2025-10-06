NEXTDC 2025: Jamaludin Ibrahim Joins Board to Drive Growth

SINGAPORE, Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NEXTDC Limited (ASX:NXT) ("NEXTDC" or "the Company") today announces the appointment of Jamaludin Ibrahim to the NEXTDC board as non-executive director, effective 1 November 2025.

Jamaludin has over 40 years of executive experience in the IT and telecommunications sectors, including 27 years as a CEO. Since retiring from executive roles in 2020, he has remained engaged in various industries, including technology, fast food, aviation, and transportation, through multiple non-executive roles. He has served extensively on corporate boards in Malaysia and internationally, including public-listed companies, private enterprises, and government-linked bodies.

Jamaludin holds an MBA from Portland State University (US) specialising in Operations Research & Quantitative Methods. He also holds a BSc, Business Administration, with a minor in Mathematics from California State University, Chico.

He is currently the Chairman of QSR Brands (Fast Food, ASEAN), Chairman of AirAsia Aviation Group Ltd and a Board Member of SEEK Ltd (Australia). Jamaludin was previously Chairman of government owned Prasarana Malaysia Berhard, Malaysia's public transport owner and operator, and a non-executive director of publicly listed Sunway Berhad. Jamaludin has served the Malaysian government in various roles, including being appointed in 2020 by the former Prime Minister of Malaysia as a member of the Economic Action Council and of the Digital Economy Council. He has been a contributor to numerous national initiatives and policy task forces. In addition, he currently serves as the Pro-Chancellor, Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM).

Jamaludin's commercial experience includes being the Group CEO, Axiata Group (2008–2020), the CEO of Maxis Communications (1998 - 2007), the Managing Director, DEC Malaysia (1993–1997) and having acted in a variety of roles at IBM Malaysia (1981–1993) including in systems engineering, sales, and management. He began his career as a Lecturer at California State University, Chico (1980).

Jamaludin's services to industry have been recognised both in Malaysia and abroad, having received the GSMA (Global Telecom Associations) Chairmans Award (2015) and receiving an Honorary Doctorate in Management, Universiti Sains Malaysia (2024).

NEXTDC's chairman Douglas Flynn said, "We are very pleased to welcome Ibrahiim to NEXTDC. He has a wealth of business and key sector experience highly relevant to our ambitions, and we look forward to learning from and harnessing his insights and skills as we expand our business into Asia."

"I am excited to be joining the NEXTDC Board." commented Jamaludin. "The company is at an exciting stage, both in its growth and that of the digital economy. It has built an enviable reputation for its highly connected network of data centres, and I look forward to working with the Board and the NEXTDC team and hope to contribute to its success."

