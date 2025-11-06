Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Muscat bourse value leaps fivefold to $8.45 bn

November 06, 2025 | 09:55
(0) user say
Oman's Muscat Stock Exchange has recorded its strongest performance in nearly a decade, driven by reforms led by the Oman Investment Authority, the nation's sovereign wealth fund managing over USD 50 billion in assets.

MUSCAT, Oman, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Oman's Muscat Stock Exchange (MSX) has recorded its strongest performance in nearly a decade, driven by reforms led by the Oman Investment Authority (OIA), the nation's sovereign wealth fund managing over USD 50 billion in assets. Trading value has risen fivefold since 2021 to about USD 8.45 billion, while market capitalization has grown by 51 percent to more than USD 79 billion. The MSX index recently surpassed the 5,000-point level for the first time in eight years, signaling renewed investor confidence and deeper market activity.

The surge reflects Oman's wider effort to strengthen its capital market and attract regional and international investment in line with Oman Vision 2040. The Muscat Stock Exchange, the core of Oman's capital market, has become one of the fastest-growing stock exchanges in the Gulf. The transformation began with Royal Decree No. 5/2021, which converted the Muscat Securities Market into a closed joint-stock company wholly owned by OIA. This move enabled new programs to boost liquidity, increase listings, and modernize infrastructure.

"MSX's progress reflects OIA's vision to build an efficient, investor-friendly exchange that supports economic growth and attracts quality investments," said Mulham bin Basheer Al Jarf, Deputy President for Investments at OIA. "Our phased plan focused first on building trust and liquidity, then on broadening ownership and embedding global best practices."

Since 2022, the MSX has grown by 67 percent, outperforming major global benchmarks such as the S&P 500 and MSCI indices for GCC, emerging, and Chinese markets. This growth stems from OIA's strategy to strengthen liquidity, diversify listings, and expand the investor base, enabling the exchange to outperform regional and global peers.

OIA's IPO program has been central to this expansion. The 2023 listing of Abraj Energy Services raised about USD 244 million, the largest IPO since 2010, while OQ Gas Networks' USD 749 million listing attracted more than USD 10 billion in orders. Investors included Fluxys Belgium and entities backed by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund and the Qatar Investment Authority, highlighting global confidence in Oman's market.

Momentum continued through 2024 and 2025 with listings by OQ Exploration and Production (USD 2.5 billion), OQ Biodiesel and Industries (USD 490 million), and ASYAD Shipping, the maritime arm of Asyad Group, which raised USD 333 million and marked the entry of Oman's logistics sector into public trading.

To sustain growth, OIA launched the Tanmia Liquidity Fund in 2024 with USD 130 million in capital, expanding it to USD 390 million by mid-2025. Managed by Tanmia, United Securities, and Ubhar Capital, the fund supports market stability and liquidity.

"OIA's strategic vision has strengthened MSX through improved governance, transparency, and trading efficiency," said Haitham Al Salmi, CEO of MSX. Supported by regulators, national programs, and leading banks, Oman's capital market has grown into a diversified platform with record trading and rising global participation, positioning MSX as a key driver of investment and modernization.

By PR Newswire

Oman Investment Authority

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Muscat Oman's Muscat Stock Exchange MSX

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Sino Jet pours mid-air tea ceremony at 40 000 ft

Sino Jet pours mid-air tea ceremony at 40 000 ft

RSPO pushes tech for small palm farmers

RSPO pushes tech for small palm farmers

EaseUS clones and upgrades PCs to Win 11 at once

EaseUS clones and upgrades PCs to Win 11 at once

Wahed, KraneShares debut KWIN sharia ETF

Wahed, KraneShares debut KWIN sharia ETF

Latest News

Sino Jet pours mid-air tea ceremony at 40 000 ft

Sino Jet pours mid-air tea ceremony at 40 000 ft

RSPO pushes tech for small palm farmers

RSPO pushes tech for small palm farmers

EaseUS clones and upgrades PCs to Win 11 at once

EaseUS clones and upgrades PCs to Win 11 at once

Wahed, KraneShares debut KWIN sharia ETF

Wahed, KraneShares debut KWIN sharia ETF

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020