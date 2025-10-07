Corporate

MIT Tech Review 2025: Top 10 Climate Tech Companies to Watch

October 07, 2025 | 16:29
(0) user say
Annual list highlights innovation, offering climate tech blogs MIT Climate Tech keywords and company profiles.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MIT Technology Review released today its 2025 list of 10 Climate Tech Companies to Watch, highlighting the startups and established businesses working to decarbonize transportation, industry, energy, and more. Published exclusively at www.technologyreview.com/climatetech2025, this package features in-depth profiles on the companies making meaningful strides against climate change as well as an exclusive essay from Bill Gates on why investing in climate technology is more important than ever before.

The 2025 honorees were chosen through a rigorous selection process. Our editors and reporters gathered nominations, consulted academics, investors, and industry experts, and debated each nominee before narrowing the field to just 10. Companies were chosen for their ability to cut emissions, build resilience, and demonstrate staying power in shifting policy and market conditions.

Now in its third year, the 10 Climate Tech Companies to Watch list reveals which companies are tackling climate change and how, from creating cleaner energy sources to reimagining food production. These global companies represent advancements across a wide range of industries that are at the forefront of shaping a more sustainable future.

This year's honorees are also stepping up to one of today's growing challenges, the rise in AI energy demands. Several companies are creating breakthrough carbon-free solutions including geothermal innovator Fervo Energy, nuclear startup Kairos Power, and Redwood Materials, with their new microgrid business.

As Bill Gates emphasizes in his exclusive essay accompanying the list, "we need a lot more innovation on every front – from discovery to deployment – before we can hope to reach our ultimate goal of net-zero emissions."

The list has no shortage of innovation and reveals that the future is being built now. To read every company profile from the 10 Climate Tech Companies to Watch list and gain access to all the accompanying stories, become an MIT Technology Review subscriber today at www.technologyreview.com/subscribe.

Members of the press may obtain additional information and access by emailing press@technologyreview.com.

By PR Newswire

MIT Technology Review

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
MIT MIT Tech Review Climate Tech Companies Climate Change Solutions

