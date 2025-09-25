Corporate

MiroMind Framework 2025: FutureX Benchmark Win Signals AI Shift

September 25, 2025 | 11:20
(0) user say
Open-source toolkit beats GPT-4 on reasoning tasks, giving devs deep research keywords and GitHub repo link.

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MiroMind, the open-source initiative founded by entrepreneur and philanthropist Tianqiao Chen, has achieved the top ranking on the FutureX benchmark, the world's first real-time test of AI's ability to predict unfolding events. MiroMind's agent framework, Miroflow, rose from sixth place in August to first in September, surpassing leading international competitors.

FutureX, developed by a global consortium including Stanford, Princeton, and Fudan, measures how well AI agents anticipate real-world outcomes—from stock market shifts to election results to technology trends. Unlike static benchmarks, FutureX evaluates reasoning and adaptability in dynamic environments.

"The first paradigm of AI was about general knowledge and subject-less reasoning. The new paradigm requires subjects—agents with memory, identity, and goals," said Chen. "MiroMind is building large models around long-term memory, so AI can make better predictions and ultimately better decisions. We want an AI that reflects people, not replaces them."

While LLMs generate content from general knowledge, MiroMind integrates subject data—individualized, contextual, multimodal, long-term memory—to reason, predict, and converge on the best decisions for each subject.

Chen created the Tianqiao and Chrissy Chen Institute nearly ten years ago and has built out a strategic ecosystem which aims to advance the use of technology such as AI to advance our understanding of the human brain and aspects of human intelligence that can lead to better artificial intelligence. The Institute partners with universities and other organizations around the world. Together, these efforts form a human-centered, AI-powered intelligence platform built on the principles of memory, prediction, and reflection.

Learn more at https://miromind.ai/. On Github at https://github.com/MiroMindAI or on Hugging Face at https://huggingface.co/miromind-ai.

By PR Newswire

MiroMind.ai

MiroMind MiroMind Framework Opensource toolkit Humancentered platform

