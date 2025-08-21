Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

MDIS sparks fireside on part-time pain

August 21, 2025 | 08:00
(0) user say
As working parents queue for seats, the dean drops a tuition bombshell—can night school ever beat Netflix?

SINGAPORE, Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Management Development Institute of Singapore (MDIS) will be hosting a fireside chat titled "Part-Time, Full Impact: A Conversation on Work, Life, and Part-Time Studies" on 30 August 2025. This fireside chat is designed to offer working professionals practical insights into balancing part-time studies with full-time work and personal responsibilities.

Insights From Those Who've Done It

As more mid-career professionals in Singapore seek to stay relevant in a changing job market, flexible and skills-based learning options have become increasingly important. However, many adult learners still face significant challenges, such as managing time between work, family, and studies, as well as overcoming self-doubt.

This upcoming chat will bring together MDIS alumni and faculty members who have either experienced or supported such learning journeys. Panellists include:

Max Eng, alumnus of the Bachelor of Arts (Hons) Airline and Airport Management (Top-up), from Teesside University, UK

Karice Choo, alumna of the Bachelor of Arts (Hons) Business and Management (Top-up), from the University of Sunderland, UK

Qamarzeb Aurangzeb, Programme Manager (Tourism and Hospitality), from MDIS

Together, they will share personal insights into managing these common struggles. The fireside chat will also cover career transition stories and strategies for returning to school after time away, with practical tips on time management, staying motivated, and adapting to academic expectations.

Flexible Options for Working Professionals

The upcoming event will also highlight how MDIS's part-time degree programmes are structured to help support not just academic growth but also career development. Designed with working adults in mind, these courses align with industry needs and allow learners to apply their skills directly in the workplace.

Alongside the fireside chat, MDIS is also offering ongoing benefits for participants who sign up for selected MDIS part-time degree courses in Singapore. This includes scholarship grants as well as a voucher giveaway, further supporting applications' transition back into education.

Those interested in attending the event or exploring flexible education options can visit www.mdis.edu.sg/part-time-full-impact-fireside-chat-lp for more information and registration details.

By PR Newswire

MDIS

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
MDIS Management Development Institute of Singapore

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Latest News

Hung Yen expands economic development by tapping seaport potential

Hung Yen expands economic development by tapping seaport potential

Investors pour $6.3 billion into Hung Yen in first eight months of 2025

Investors pour $6.3 billion into Hung Yen in first eight months of 2025

Gen Z is reshaping money management in Vietnam

Gen Z is reshaping money management in Vietnam

MoIT confident in hitting trade growth targets for 2025

MoIT confident in hitting trade growth targets for 2025

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020