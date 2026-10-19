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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Mabwell presents Phase II trial results for breast cancer drug 9MW2821

October 19, 2026 | 16:13
(0) user say
Biopharmaceutical firm Mabwell scheduled Phase II clinical trial data presentations for its Nectin-4-targeting antibody-drug conjugate 9MW2821 at the European Society for Medical Oncology Congress.

SHANGHAI, Oct. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mabwell (688062.SH, 02493.HK), an innovation-driven biopharmaceutical company with a fully integrated industry chain, will present Phase II clinical data on its Nectin-4-targeting antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) 9MW2821 (Bulumtatug Fuvedotin, "BFv") in locally advanced or metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) as an oral presentation at the 2026 European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress. The study focuses on patients previously treated with an ADC carrying a topoisomerase I inhibitor payload (hereinafter "Topo I ADC-pretreated"). The abstract is now available on the congress website.

The study (CTR20242376) is designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of 9MW2821 as monotherapy or in combination with a PD-1 monoclonal antibody in patients with locally advanced or metastatic TNBC. As of April 10, 2026, among 60 efficacy-evaluable Topo I ADC-pretreated patients, the objective response rate (ORR) was 30.0%, the disease control rate (DCR) was 80.0%, the median progression-free survival (mPFS) was 3.7 months, the median duration of response (mDOR) was 8.7 months, and the median overall survival (mOS) was not yet mature. No new safety signals were observed during this follow-up period. The study results indicate that 9MW2821 has a manageable safety profile and positive therapeutic effects in patients with TNBC.

In 2024, an estimated 375,800 women in China were newly diagnosed with breast cancer and approximately 73,000 died of the disease[1]. TNBC accounts for approximately 15%–20% of all breast cancers and is highly aggressive with a poor prognosis. Currently, all ADCs approved for TNBC use a topoisomerase I inhibitor payload. After progression on these agents, chemotherapy remains the mainstay of care and new treatment options are urgently needed.

[1] Xia C, Li H, Wu C, Chen W. Cancer burden and control in China. Nat Rev Clin Oncol. 2026. doi:10.1038/s41571-026-01165-8

9MW2821 is a Nectin-4-targeting ADC independently developed by Mabwell on its proprietary ADC development platform. It is currently conducting multiple clinical studies for several indications including urothelial carcinoma (UC), cervical cancer (CC), triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC), and esophageal cancer (EC), with a cumulative clinical enrollment of over 2,200 patients. Currently, four pivotal Phase III clinical trials of 9MW2821 are underway, including UC monotherapy and combination therapy, CC monotherapy, and monotherapy for topoisomerase I inhibitor-payload ADC-pretreated TNBC. 9MW2821 has been granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation by the Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE) for UC, both as monotherapy and in combination therapy. It is the first Nectin-4-targeting agent to enter Phase III clinical study in CC, and the first agent of any target to enter Phase III clinical study specifically in patients with Topo I ADC-pretreated TNBC.

The Phase III clinical trials of 9MW2821 for UC monotherapy, UC combination therapy, and CC monotherapy are planned to undergo interim analyses in 2026, and it is expected to, based on the interim analysis data, submit applications for pre-NDA meetings to the CDE under the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA). Multiple Phase I/II clinical trials are ongoing in parallel and progressing rapidly. In addition, the TNBC (Topo I ADC-pretreated) monotherapy has entered into Phase Ib clinical trials in the United States.

For more information, please visit www.mabwell.com/en.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, the potential safety, efficacy, regulatory review or approval and commercial success of our product candidates and those relating to the Company's product development, clinical studies, clinical and regulatory milestones and timelines, market opportunity, competitive position, possible or assumed future results of operations, business strategies, potential growth opportunities and other statements that are predictive in nature. "Forward-looking statements" are statements that are not historical facts and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "estimate," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would," and similar expressions and the negatives of those terms.

Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, including, but not limited to: environment; politic; economy; society; legislation; our dependence on our product candidates, most of which are still in preclinical or various stages of clinical development; our reliance on third-party vendors, such as contract research organizations and contract manufacturing organizations; the uncertainties inherent in clinical testing; our ability to complete required clinical trials for our product candidates and obtain approval from regulatory authorities for our product candidates; our ability to protect our intellectual property; the loss of any executive officers or key personnel. In case one or more of these risks or uncertainties deteriorate, or any assumptions are incorrect, the actual results may be seriously inconsistent with the stated results.

The Company cautions all the persons not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speaks only as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any obligation, except as specifically required by law and the rules of the applicable Stock authority to publicly update or revise any such statements to reflect any change in expectations or in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking descriptions, figures and assumptions in this press release are applicable to this statement.

By PR Newswire

Mabwell

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