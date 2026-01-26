Kwoon Chung Bus Complies with Seat Belt Laws

HONG KONG, Jan. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With the Hong Kong Government's official implementation of the new vehicle seat belt legislation from 25 January 2026, further enhancing road and passenger safety, Kwoon Chung Bus Holdings Limited ("Kwoon Chung Bus") is pleased to announce that most of the buses under the Group have already been fully equipped with seat belts for passenger seats, in full compliance with the new statutory requirements. The Group continues to uphold its core safety culture of "Safety, We Care", reinforcing passenger and journey protection through a holistic approach encompassing systems, training, and technology.

As one of the largest non‑franchised bus operators in Hong Kong, Kwoon Chung Bus has, over the years, regarded safety as an integral part of its corporate culture and daily operations. The Group firmly believes that truly sustainable safety does not rely solely on equipment or regulatory compliance, but is rooted in the care and sense of responsibility demonstrated by every employee in their day‑to‑day work.

Wong Leung Pak, Matthew, SBS, Chairman of Kwoon Chung Bus Holdings Limited, said: "Safety, We Care" is not merely a slogan, but a safety culture that Kwoon Chung Bus has established and practised over the years. Through systems, training and technology, we integrate safety into daily operations, enhancing driving safety from a preventive perspective and ensuring that every passenger can complete their journey with peace of mind."

Building on this established safety culture, Kwoon Chung Bus is progressively introducing AI-powered smart video recording systems to support management teams in monitoring and analysing driving conditions, enabling more effective identification of potential risks and timely follow‑up actions.

Turning Care into Action - Strengthening Daily Safety Management

The development and optimisation of the AI smart recording system has been ongoing for nearly a decade. Currently, more than half of the Group's fleet has been equipped, with full deployment across the entire fleet targeted for completion by the end of 2026. Through onboard cameras and real‑time analysis, the system can identify inattentive or high‑risk driving behaviours and issue immediate alerts to drivers, reducing risks at source.

When abnormal or irregular driving behaviour is detected, alerts are promptly issued within the vehicle, while relevant footage is simultaneously uploaded to a cloud platform for analysis and follow‑up by Kwoon Chung Bus's Training & Performance Management Department, in accordance with established procedures. Where necessary, the control centre will contact the driver based on the assessed risk level to conduct performance reviews and improvement measures, ensuring that the safety culture is effectively implemented across every operational link.

Long‑Term Development: Advancing Smart Safety Management

through Data‑Driven Innovation

Looking ahead, Kwoon Chung Bus will continue to collect and analyse local driving data to further train and optimise the system. As big data analytics mature, the Group plans to introduce the "Safe GPT" intelligent safety analysis platform, leveraging artificial intelligence to evaluate historical driving behaviour, identify high‑risk periods and driving weaknesses, and arrange targeted training programmes to prevent incidents at source.

Kwoon Chung Bus reiterates that "Safety, We Care" is a safety culture embedded across systems, technology and employee conduct. The Group will continue to promote safety management in a prudent and systematic manner, providing the public with safe, reliable and high‑quality transportation services.