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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

J&T Express parcel volume tops 100 million daily in Q2

July 08, 2026 | 10:50
(0) user say
J&T Express's average daily parcel volume exceeded 100 million in the second quarter of 2026, with Southeast Asia volume up 63.2% year-on-year, while other markets grew 136.5 per cent.

HONG KONG, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- J&T Global Express Limited ("J&T Express" or "J&T" or the "Company", stock code: 1519.HK), a global logistics service provider, today announced its business update and operating metrics for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026. During the reporting period, the Company's total parcel volume reached 9.177 billion, up 24.2% year-on-year ("YoY"), with average daily parcel volume reaching 101 million. The quarterly average daily parcel volume crossed the 100 million milestone, marking a new stage in the Company's business development. Non-China parcel volume reached 2.966 billion, up 66.9% YoY, accounting for 32.3% of total parcel volume and representing an increase of 8.3 percentage points from the same period last year. For the first half of the year, the Company's total parcel volume reached 17.503 billion, up 25.1% YoY, while non-China parcels accounted for 33.6%, an increase of 9.4 percentage points YoY. The Company maintained strong growth overall. Southeast Asia and other markets sustained high growth, China delivered steady growth, and the scale and operating capabilities of the global network continued to improve.

As a leading express logistics provider in Southeast Asia, J&T Express maintained strong growth in the region in the second quarter. Parcel volume in Southeast Asia reached 2.755 billion, up 63.2% YoY, with average daily parcel volume reaching 30.3 million. For the first half of the year, parcel volume in the region reached 5.523 billion, up 71.2% YoY. The Company continued to enhance regional fulfillment capabilities through network optimization and infrastructure investment. As of June 30, 2026, the number of sorting centers in Southeast Asia increased by 6 from the end of 2025 to 127, while automated sorting lines increased by 11 to 75, providing strong support for the region's sustained robust e-commerce and express delivery demand.

In China, J&T Express adapted to industry changes by proactively adjusting its strategy and continuing to optimize its network structure, customer resources and operating efficiency. In the second quarter, parcel volume in China reached 6.211 billion, up 10.6% YoY, with average daily parcel volume reaching 68.2 million. In the first half of the year, automated sorting lines in China increased by 8 to 346, further supporting parcel volume growth and improved sorting efficiency.

In other markets, parcel volume in the second quarter reached 211 million, up 136.5% YoY, with average daily parcel volume reaching 2.3 million. The YoY growth rate further increased from the first quarter. The Company continued to capture e-commerce development and cross-border logistics opportunities in regions including Latin America and the Middle East, and deepened cooperation with global e-commerce platforms such as TikTok, TEMU, SHEIN and AliExpress, as well as local e-commerce platforms including Mercado Libre, further expanding its business opportunities in emerging markets. Along with business expansion, as of June 30, 2026, the number of outlets in other markets increased by about 700 from the end of 2025 to 2,700, and the number of sorting centers increased by 8 to 52, providing support for the rapid scale-up of business in other markets.

J&T Express' global footprint and growth prospects continued to attract capital market attention. In June, the Company was included as a constituent of the Hang Seng Index, officially joining the ranks of Hong Kong blue-chip stocks, reflecting the market's strong recognition of the Company's business resilience and long-term value. The Company will continue to improve service quality and operating efficiency around customer needs, continue to invest in infrastructure and strengthen the development of its global logistics network, laying a solid foundation for long-term and steady development.

By PR Newswire

J&T Express

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TagTag:
J&T Express Global logistics provider Southeast Asia volume Parcel volume

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