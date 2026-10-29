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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Jacobi Strategies launches AI investment management platform for institutional clients

October 29, 2026 | 15:08
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Technology provider Jacobi Strategies launches its Investment Management Harness platform, providing institutional asset managers with governed deployment tools for proprietary artificial intelligence models.

BRISBANE, Australia, Oct. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobi Strategies today announced the launch of the Jacobi Investment Management Harness (the "Harness"), giving institutional investment teams a governed route from proprietary AI prototype to production workflow.

AI has cut the time it takes to prototype a new investment idea from months to days. What has not kept pace is the path to production. Models still run in spreadsheets, and AI prototypes still sit on personal laptops. When a board, auditor or regulator asks which version is live, what data it used and who approved it, most investment technology stacks cannot answer. The idea is no longer the constraint. The infrastructure that carries it is.

The Jacobi Investment Management Harness is the connective tissue that scales a firm's investment logic across the Jacobi platform, so its intellectual property does not stay in prototype but powers portfolio outcomes. It packages what Jacobi has delivered for over a decade, accelerated now by AI, into four layers on one client-specific entity data model:

  • Foundation Multi-Asset Platform: portfolio construction, risk analytics, reporting and embedded AI agents, structured around each firm's own processes.
  • AI Workbench: a governed development environment connected to live portfolio data and production infrastructure.
  • Production Infrastructure: private deployments, API governance and full audit trails, moving workflows to production with deterministic, audit-ready results.
  • Forward Deployed Engineering: technical investment experts who partner with investment teams, build on the AI Workbench, deploy to production, and hand back a system the client owns and operates independently.

Tony Mackenzie, Co-Founder and CEO, Jacobi Strategies, said:

"The distance between a brilliant investment idea and a live client portfolio is often measured in months of technical debt, governance hurdles and infrastructure complexity. At Jacobi, we help firms bridge that gap, turning proprietary investment thinking into scalable, audit-ready solutions that create measurable value for clients."

Visit www.jacobistrategies.com.

By PR Newswire

Jacobi Strategies

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Jacobi Strategies AI investment management Investment Management Harness AI investment management platform

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