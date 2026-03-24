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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

ISX Financial EU rebrands as Xryma

March 24, 2026 | 13:25
(0) user say
The European financial services company completed corporate identity transformation adopting a new name across its operations.

NICOSIA, Cyprus, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ISX Financial EU Plc, an EEA-authorised Electronic Money Institution (EMI) authorised by the Central Bank of Cyprus, announced that its shareholders have approved the change of the company's name to Xryma Plc, effective immediately.

The name change reflects the evolution of the Group's activities and its positioning as a broader financial technology and infrastructure provider operating across multiple markets and service lines.

Xryma is derived from the Greek word "χρήμα" (pronounced as chryma), meaning money or a thing of value. The new name underscores both the Company's Hellenic foundations and its role within the global payments ecosystem.

Christakis Taoushanis, Non-Executive Chairman of Xryma Plc, commented:

"This marks an important milestone in the development of the Group. The transition to Xryma reflects both our origins and the scale of our ambition. As our business has expanded beyond a single operating entity into a broader ecosystem of regulated services, infrastructure, and technology, it is important that our corporate identity accurately reflects that scope. Xryma provides a foundation that aligns with our long-term strategy and our commitment to delivering secure, reliable, and compliant products and services in the payments ecosystem."

The change of name applies to the Group's parent entity, ISX Financial EU Plc, which will now operate as Xryma Plc, the public company.

The Group's principal EEA authorised EMI's name, ISX Financial®, will remain unchanged and will continue to serve its customers with exceptional financial products, whilst maintaining its regulatory obligations.

Nikogiannis (John) Karantzis, Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer of Xryma Plc, added:

"Our strategic priorities remain consistent. The Group continues to focus on disciplined growth and operational resilience, delivering long-term value to its shareholders. The introduction of the name Xryma complements this direction, while maintaining continuity across our financial and regulatory framework. Xryma's subsidiaries will continue to trade under the 'ISX Financial' brand when servicing our electronic money and payment services customers, with Xryma being in reference to our corporate activities."

The new corporate identity will be implemented progressively across the Group's communications, website, and official documentation over the coming weeks.

Xryma Plc remains committed to providing customers and partners across Europe and beyond with secure, scalable, and innovative financial products and services.

For further information and official announcements, please visit: www.xryma.com.

By PR Newswire

ISX Financial EU Plc

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ISX Financial EU Xryma

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