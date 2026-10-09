InfraRed Capital Partners acquires New Zealand port operator C3

LONDON and SYDNEY, Oct. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- InfraRed Capital Partners ("InfraRed"), a leading international infrastructure asset manager, today announced that one of its value-add funds has agreed the acquisition of C3 Limited ("C3"), a New Zealand-headquartered port logistics and materials handling business, from Brookfield.

C3 is a leading provider to New Zealand's ports and to Australian and New Zealand forestry sectors, delivering essential infrastructure services to blue-chip customers across national import and export supply chains. It operates 15 strategic port and inland sites throughout New Zealand and Australia, supporting port-side container logistics as well as large exporters across diversified sectors.

Specialist materials handling in timber and forestry is C3's largest sector focus and a core area of operational expertise. The company has an extensive presence at key New Zealand and Australian seaports and mill-integrated sites, operating specialist fibre-processing and export infrastructure. It provides a full terminal to vessel solution, including log marshalling, debarking and chipping, and loading onto vessels. C3 handles approximately half of New Zealand's total log exports, which represents c.NZ$3.4bn of annual export revenue. C3 offers a stable base from which to grow, with key customer tenure exceeding 20 years.

C3 also operates critical container logistics operations and port equipment in key locations across New Zealand, providing integrated logistics services to exporters across multiple sectors including dairy, agriculture and energy. It handles c.50% of containers at the country's busiest port, Tauranga.

With exporters requiring greater efficiencies in their routes to market, C3 is well-positioned for sustained growth from adjacent opportunities. Continued investment is planned to build on its well-established platform, developing its port presence and logistics capabilities to expand its customer offering across the logistics value chain.

C3 reflects InfraRed's value-add approach: a platform with strong fundamental infrastructure characteristics, offering attractive opportunities to apply growth capital and operational expertise to build and de-risk the business.

Sven Stubican, head of European and APAC Investments, Value-Add at InfraRed, said:

"What makes C3 particularly compelling is the opportunity to enhance its established position in the container handling and forestry supply chain by broadening the services it offers customers. Over decades, the business has developed a strategic port presence, deep customer relationships and specialist operational capabilities, providing a strong platform for expansion. C3 benefits from a resilient base of core earnings, and we will seek to build on this via attractive adjacent opportunities.

"InfraRed has been active across Australia and New Zealand for more than 15 years and has made and realised multiple value-add investments in the region. In acquiring C3, we are backing an experienced management team with a strong track record and will leverage our long-standing local experience to support the business in delivering its next phase of growth."

Gavin Hudson, chief Executive at C3, said:

"C3 plays an important role in connecting New Zealand and Australian exporters to international markets, built on decades of operational know-how and strategic port and inland locations. We're proud of what the team has achieved and excited to be working with InfraRed to broaden our services across the export value chain, as we continue to seek new opportunities to support our customers."

C3 serves clients within forestry and other sectors that are subject to robust environmental regulatory frameworks aligned with international standards.

For more information, please visit www.ircp.com.

[1] Uses a 5-year average FX between currency pairs as at 31 March 2026: USD per GBP – 1.2889; USD per EUR – 1.1044. EUM of USD 13.86bn.