Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Ansarada

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

InfraRed Capital Partners acquires New Zealand port operator C3

October 09, 2026 | 16:23
(0) user say
Investment firm InfraRed Capital Partners agreed to acquire New Zealand port logistics operator C3 Limited through one of its value-add infrastructure investment funds.

LONDON and SYDNEY, Oct. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- InfraRed Capital Partners ("InfraRed"), a leading international infrastructure asset manager, today announced that one of its value-add funds has agreed the acquisition of C3 Limited ("C3"), a New Zealand-headquartered port logistics and materials handling business, from Brookfield.

C3 is a leading provider to New Zealand's ports and to Australian and New Zealand forestry sectors, delivering essential infrastructure services to blue-chip customers across national import and export supply chains. It operates 15 strategic port and inland sites throughout New Zealand and Australia, supporting port-side container logistics as well as large exporters across diversified sectors.

Specialist materials handling in timber and forestry is C3's largest sector focus and a core area of operational expertise. The company has an extensive presence at key New Zealand and Australian seaports and mill-integrated sites, operating specialist fibre-processing and export infrastructure. It provides a full terminal to vessel solution, including log marshalling, debarking and chipping, and loading onto vessels. C3 handles approximately half of New Zealand's total log exports, which represents c.NZ$3.4bn of annual export revenue. C3 offers a stable base from which to grow, with key customer tenure exceeding 20 years.

C3 also operates critical container logistics operations and port equipment in key locations across New Zealand, providing integrated logistics services to exporters across multiple sectors including dairy, agriculture and energy. It handles c.50% of containers at the country's busiest port, Tauranga.

With exporters requiring greater efficiencies in their routes to market, C3 is well-positioned for sustained growth from adjacent opportunities. Continued investment is planned to build on its well-established platform, developing its port presence and logistics capabilities to expand its customer offering across the logistics value chain.

C3 reflects InfraRed's value-add approach: a platform with strong fundamental infrastructure characteristics, offering attractive opportunities to apply growth capital and operational expertise to build and de-risk the business.

Sven Stubican, head of European and APAC Investments, Value-Add at InfraRed, said:

"What makes C3 particularly compelling is the opportunity to enhance its established position in the container handling and forestry supply chain by broadening the services it offers customers. Over decades, the business has developed a strategic port presence, deep customer relationships and specialist operational capabilities, providing a strong platform for expansion. C3 benefits from a resilient base of core earnings, and we will seek to build on this via attractive adjacent opportunities.

"InfraRed has been active across Australia and New Zealand for more than 15 years and has made and realised multiple value-add investments in the region. In acquiring C3, we are backing an experienced management team with a strong track record and will leverage our long-standing local experience to support the business in delivering its next phase of growth."

Gavin Hudson, chief Executive at C3, said:

"C3 plays an important role in connecting New Zealand and Australian exporters to international markets, built on decades of operational know-how and strategic port and inland locations. We're proud of what the team has achieved and excited to be working with InfraRed to broaden our services across the export value chain, as we continue to seek new opportunities to support our customers."

C3 serves clients within forestry and other sectors that are subject to robust environmental regulatory frameworks aligned with international standards.

For more information, please visit www.ircp.com.

[1] Uses a 5-year average FX between currency pairs as at 31 March 2026: USD per GBP – 1.2889; USD per EUR – 1.1044. EUM of USD 13.86bn.

By PR Newswire

InfraRed Capital Partners Limited

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
InfraRed Capital Partners New Zealand port operator C3

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

IBM advances to Stage C in DARPA quantum computer program

IBM advances to Stage C in DARPA quantum computer program

Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners enters Italian biomethane market via Via Verde

Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners enters Italian biomethane market via Via Verde

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

AI beginning to reshape recruitment criteria

AI beginning to reshape recruitment criteria

IBM advances to Stage C in DARPA quantum computer program

IBM advances to Stage C in DARPA quantum computer program

Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners enters Italian biomethane market via Via Verde

Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners enters Italian biomethane market via Via Verde

InfraRed Capital Partners acquires New Zealand port operator C3

InfraRed Capital Partners acquires New Zealand port operator C3

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia Ansarada
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020