Heytea partners with musician LISA for global beverage launch

Shenzhen, China – Media OutReach Newswire – 15 October 2026 – Global pop icon LISA and heytea, the originator of New-Style tea, officially launch their global collaboration today, bringing the brand's Mango Coconut Sticky Rice drink to participating stores across mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, Macao SAR, and international markets. The partnership also features original LISA illustrations by heytea, limited-edition packaging, and exclusive merchandise.

The partnership builds on LISA's genuine enthusiasm for heytea, reflected in her visits and social media posts in Los Angeles, London, and Bangkok. Her 2025 Instagram content featuring heytea matcha drinks received over 6.7 million likes. During BLACKPINK's London tour stop that year, her photo holding Cloud Coconut Blue, an international market exclusive, sparked further online buzz.https://www.instagram.com/reel/DebbuLHqElc/?psln=MTBnZHE3NzRjZWdlOQ%3D%3DIn September, she sampled Mango Coconut Sticky Rice at heytea lab in Bangkok's CentralWorld ahead of its opening as Thailand's first heytea store and Southeast Asia's first heytea lab.First introduced in China in 2021, the drink has become a seasonal favorite, returning several times for the Dragon Boat Festival. It layers smooth mango-coconut slush and mango pieces over coconut sticky rice. Store teams prepare long-grain sticky rice imported from Thailand by hand daily, cooking and hand-sorting the grains before gradually folding in coconut milk for a soft, chewy texture with distinct grains.At the heart of the campaign are original LISA illustrations in heytea's signature playful hand-drawn style. Loved by LISA herself, the artwork appears on limited-edition packaging and a collection of merchandise. At participating stores, eligible collaboration bundles include a drink and a sticker, paired with a choice of either a pin or a keychain (merchandise available starting October 16).Together, the drink, artwork, and collectibles give fans a shared collaboration experience that extends beyond the cup.Past collaborations include alexanderwang, Sandy Liang, Yayoi Kusama, POP MART, and. In New York, heytea has participated in the Guggenheim Museum's YCC Party and connected with the Central Park Conservancy. Through products, artwork, merchandise, themed stores, and local events, heytea connects tea with personal style, self-expression, and city life.With over 120 international stores in cities including New York, Los Angeles, London, Toronto, Sydney, Melbourne, and Bangkok, heytea continues to establish tea as a shared global language, connecting a new generation across borders and cultures.https://www.heytea.com/

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