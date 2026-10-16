Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Ansarada

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Heytea partners with musician LISA for global beverage launch

October 16, 2026 | 11:15
(0) user say
Beverage chain heytea collaborated with musician LISA to launch a mango coconut drink across retail outlets in China and Hong Kong.

Shenzhen, China – Media OutReach Newswire – 15 October 2026 – Global pop icon LISA and heytea, the originator of New-Style tea, officially launch their global collaboration today, bringing the brand's Mango Coconut Sticky Rice drink to participating stores across mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, Macao SAR, and international markets. The partnership also features original LISA illustrations by heytea, limited-edition packaging, and exclusive merchandise.

LISA and heytea Launch Global Collaboration Featuring Mango Coconut Sticky Rice Drink

The partnership builds on LISA's genuine enthusiasm for heytea, reflected in her visits and social media posts in Los Angeles, London, and Bangkok. Her 2025 Instagram content featuring heytea matcha drinks received over 6.7 million likes. During BLACKPINK's London tour stop that year, her photo holding Cloud Coconut Blue, an international market exclusive, sparked further online buzz.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DebbuLHqElc/?psln=MTBnZHE3NzRjZWdlOQ%3D%3D

In September, she sampled Mango Coconut Sticky Rice at heytea lab in Bangkok's CentralWorld ahead of its opening as Thailand's first heytea store and Southeast Asia's first heytea lab.

First introduced in China in 2021, the drink has become a seasonal favorite, returning several times for the Dragon Boat Festival. It layers smooth mango-coconut slush and mango pieces over coconut sticky rice. Store teams prepare long-grain sticky rice imported from Thailand by hand daily, cooking and hand-sorting the grains before gradually folding in coconut milk for a soft, chewy texture with distinct grains.

At the heart of the campaign are original LISA illustrations in heytea's signature playful hand-drawn style. Loved by LISA herself, the artwork appears on limited-edition packaging and a collection of merchandise. At participating stores, eligible collaboration bundles include a drink and a sticker, paired with a choice of either a pin or a keychain (merchandise available starting October 16).Together, the drink, artwork, and collectibles give fans a shared collaboration experience that extends beyond the cup.

Past collaborations include alexanderwang, Sandy Liang, Yayoi Kusama, POP MART, and Wicked. In New York, heytea has participated in the Guggenheim Museum's YCC Party and connected with the Central Park Conservancy. Through products, artwork, merchandise, themed stores, and local events, heytea connects tea with personal style, self-expression, and city life.

With over 120 international stores in cities including New York, Los Angeles, London, Toronto, Sydney, Melbourne, and Bangkok, heytea continues to establish tea as a shared global language, connecting a new generation across borders and cultures.

https://www.heytea.com/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By heytea

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Lisa HEYTEA Heytea global launch

Related Contents

Thailand Tourism showcases LISA campaign cultural elements

Thailand Tourism showcases LISA campaign cultural elements

Thailand Invites Travellers to Follow LISA's Journey

Thailand Invites Travellers to Follow LISA's Journey

Thailand Tourism Launches LISA Campaign

Thailand Tourism Launches LISA Campaign

Thailand Names BLACKPINK's Lisa Tourism Ambassador

Thailand Names BLACKPINK's Lisa Tourism Ambassador

TAT Unveils Teaser for Feel All The Feelings with LISA as Ambassador

TAT Unveils Teaser for Feel All The Feelings with LISA as Ambassador

HEYTEA POP MART partner for first global simultaneous launch

HEYTEA POP MART partner for first global simultaneous launch

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

ONYX Hospitality Group wins TTG Travel Award in Thailand

ONYX Hospitality Group wins TTG Travel Award in Thailand

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Eximbank to strengthen corporate governance structure

Eximbank to strengthen corporate governance structure

Cedro Participações secures license for 3.6 billion real Brazilian port

Cedro Participações secures license for 3.6 billion real Brazilian port

ONYX Hospitality Group wins TTG Travel Award in Thailand

ONYX Hospitality Group wins TTG Travel Award in Thailand

Heytea partners with musician LISA for global beverage launch

Heytea partners with musician LISA for global beverage launch

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia Ansarada
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020