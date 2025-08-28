Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Halley greenlights street-lit TV saga

August 28, 2025 | 20:15
(0) user say
Streaming giants duel for rights—will gritty Philly tales binge-break records?

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Manny Halley (True to the Game, Dutch, SoulMates) is expanding the popular True to the Game franchise, making a new TV series adapted from Terri Woods' New York Times best-selling book series, that will star Sierra Capri (On My Block), Bentley Green (White Men Can't Jump), Vivica A. Fox (Independence Day), Angell Conwell (The Young and the Restless) and Carl Anthony Payne II (Martin, Young Dylan).

True to the Game brings the electrifying love story of Gena and Quadir to the small screen. When Gena, a sharp and independent young woman, falls for Quadir, a charming and calculated kingpin, their passion ignites a dangerous game. Determined to leave the streets behind for love, Quadir soon learns that in the world of power and betrayal, walking away comes at a deadly price.

Written by Cas Sigers-Beedles, episodes will be directed by Salvatore Sclafani, Preston A. Whitmore II, Vivica A Fox, Jamal Hill, David Wolfgang and D'Angela Steed. Manny Halley is an executive producer and producing via his A Manny Halley Productions banner. Production of the series will commence this fall in Los Angeles.

Said Halley, "Extending the True to the Game franchise via episodic storytelling allows us to really go deep into the world and characters created by Terri Woods and enjoyed by millions around the world. These are charismatic and complex characters that audiences really want to spend time with and explore in authentic ways. We have a collective vision for how this series plays out that services the appetite for lovers of the franchise as well as those who will be discovering the story for the first time."

True to the Game franchise started in 2017 with Columbus Short, Vivica A. Fox, Erica Peeples, Jeremy Meeks, Andra Fuller and Malcolm David Kelley starring in the first installment directed by Preston A Whitmore II. Two more films True to the Game 2 and 3 were released in 2020 and 2021, respectively and garnered a cult following on streaming and cable. All films were produced by Halley's Imani Media Group and distributed under Faith Media Distribution including limited theatrical releases.

Sierra Capri is represented by Independent Artists Group (IAG) and Aligned Entertainment. Bentley Green is represented by Independent Artists Group (IAG) and LBI Entertainment. Vivica A. Fox is represented by Sheila Legette Entertainment and A3 Artists Agency. Angell Cornwell is represented by Priluck Company and Yorn, Levine, Barnes, Krintzman, Rubenstein, Kohner, Endlich, Goodell & Gellman.

Halley most recently completed production in Los Angeles on Lot Patrol, a comedy TV series he created with Ernest Dancy starring DeRay Davis, Carl Anthony Payne II, Tamera Kissen, Darius McCrary and comedians Skeet Carter, TK Kirkland, Alex Thomas and Tanjareen Thomas.

Manny Halley is an accomplished film and television producer, talent manager, and entertainment executive who founded and runs the multidimensional Imani Media Group, which made a name for itself in the music industry for more than two decades, working with recording artists including Nicki Minaj, Young Thug, and Keyshia Cole.

Halley has produced and distributed multiple films and television projects, collaborating with the likes of Netflix, Tubi, BET, Apple TV, and Amazon Prime Video. Imani MG's film and TV distribution arm, Faith Media Distribution, has worked with AMC Theatres, Netflix, BET, and Sony Home Entertainment, distributing films such as True to the Game and its sequels. In television, he's made scripted drama series Legacy and the crime drama Angel for BET as well as the reality series Keyshia Cole: The Way It Is, and the spinoff, Frankie and Neffe.

By PR Newswire

A Manny Halley Production

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Halley Manny Halley

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

UST acquires majority stake in Italdesign via Audi Group partnership

UST acquires majority stake in Italdesign via Audi Group partnership

Life-Space Fiber Jelly offers fix for modern gut health

Life-Space Fiber Jelly offers fix for modern gut health

Hullo upgrades AI matchmaking with top tech programme backing

Hullo upgrades AI matchmaking with top tech programme backing

NDF marks 50 years with over USD 40 billion in assistance

NDF marks 50 years with over USD 40 billion in assistance

Lorikeet Voice 2.0 powers real-time support for SNAP rollout

Lorikeet Voice 2.0 powers real-time support for SNAP rollout

ADSFF mobilises capital and policy for next sustainability era

ADSFF mobilises capital and policy for next sustainability era

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

UST acquires majority stake in Italdesign via Audi Group partnership

UST acquires majority stake in Italdesign via Audi Group partnership

Astris Finance named among outstanding M&A advisory firms at Vietnam M&A Forum

Astris Finance named among outstanding M&A advisory firms at Vietnam M&A Forum

Global gold exchange models offer roadmap for Vietnamese market

Global gold exchange models offer roadmap for Vietnamese market

Life-Space Fiber Jelly offers fix for modern gut health

Life-Space Fiber Jelly offers fix for modern gut health

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020