Global Roadshows Drive Momentum for the 138th Canton Fair

GUANGZHOU, China, Sept. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global promotion campaign for the 138th China Import and Export Fair ("Canton Fair"), concluded successfully after a series of roadshows held from July to September across 10 countries, including Japan, Kazakhstan, Mongolia, Uzbekistan, Thailand, Bangladesh, Australia, Malaysia, Turkey, and the United Kingdom. The events highlighted the Fair's enduring commitment to fostering international trade cooperation and were recognized by local business communities.

At the roadshows in Turkey and the UK, Zhang Sihong, Deputy Director General of China Foreign Trade Centre (CFTC) emphasized the Fair's guiding principle of "Canton Fair, Global Share". Zhang encouraged buyers to leverage the Canton Fair's digital tools, including its official app, to plan attendance itineraries and connect more efficiently with China's extensive supply chains.

Speaking in Australia and Malaysia, Su Bin, Deputy Director General of CFTC, underscored the complementarity of the Chinese and Australian economies and the deep-rooted partnership between China and Malaysia. Su invited buyers to make full use of the Canton Fair as a platform to capture new business opportunities in a period of strong bilateral trade momentum.

Meanwhile, at events in Japan and Mongolia, Ma Fengmin, Deputy Director General of CFTC, highlighted the long-standing contributions of Japanese buyers to the Fair and the growing participation of Mongolian companies. Ma noted that the upcoming edition would feature higher-quality exhibitors, diversified supporting activities, and more convenient services for international buyers.

In Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, Liu Xiaomin, Exhibition Director of CFTC Group, emphasized the Fair's role as a trusted sourcing hub offering quality products. Liu cited China's top-trading-partner status with Kazakhstan and strong Uzbek demand as evidence of the Fair's regional influence. In Thailand and Bangladesh, Xu Jiansheng, Operations Director of CFTC Group, highlighted the Fair's alignment with local needs, serving as a golden bridge for expanding cooperation in textiles, machinery, and home appliances.

Alongside the promotion events, CFTC conducted in-depth market research by visiting leading retailers such as Don Quijote in Japan, Coles in Australia, Lotus's in Malaysia, and Currys in the UK. In Kazakhstan, CFTC signed a global partnership agreement with the Almaty branch of the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs "Atameken".

Opening on October 15 in Guangzhou, the 138th Canton Fair promises a more refined exhibition structure, higher-quality products, more diverse events, and thoughtful services.

For more information, please visit https://www.cantonfair.org.cn/en-US.