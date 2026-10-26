fileAI collaborates with AWS on financial sector AI agents

SINGAPORE, Oct. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- fileAI announced a strategic collaboration agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) to bring a new suite of AI agents to banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) leaders—built to complete critical operational workflows, not just assist with them.

fileAI's data intelligence platform, fileForge, transforms enterprise files into trusted, governed intelligence for AI workflows, pairing repeatable skills with business context to carry complex business processes through to completion. Built on Amazon Bedrock and available through AWS Marketplace, it provides industry leaders across Asia and the US direct access to outcome-focused AI agents backed by AWS's security, scale, and infrastructure.

Two of the company's latest innovations underpin this philosophy: fileScout maps files ahead of extraction, optimising model routing and drastically reducing token consumption, whilst fileForensics surfaces actionable fraud signals directly into the processing pipeline. Together they ensure only clean, relevant, fraud-checked data ever reaches the workflow. For AWS customers, that means faster cycle times, fewer exceptions, and less manual rework, with the governance and traceability regulated organisations require.

The SCA follows a period of strong momentum for fileAI. On August 27, the company announced investment from SMBC Asia Rising Fund and Singtel Innov8, alongside the debut of fileScout. The funding supports fileAI's expansion in Japan, building on its June 2026 partnership with JRE Ventures, and deeper investment in financial services capabilities.

"Enterprise AI has to be judged on outcomes, not activity," said Christian Schneider, CEO of fileAI. "By building on Amazon Bedrock and deepening our collaboration with AWS, we're giving finance and financial services leaders agents that take their most complex data and carry the work through to a completed, auditable result. With AWS and AWS Marketplace, we can bring that to customers across Asia and the US faster, and with the security and scale they expect."

"Financial services customers consistently tell us that getting unstructured data ready for workflows they can trust is one of their biggest challenges," said Jamie Simon, Director, Partner Sales & Development, Asia Pacific & Japan, AWS. "fileAI has built a strong approach to that problem on Amazon Bedrock—combining document intelligence with the governance regulated enterprises require. This collaboration makes it easier for customers to move from AI pilots to production with confidence, and we're looking forward to scaling it across the region."