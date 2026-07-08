FeedbackFruits and Drieam announce APAC learning partnership

AMSTERDAM and PERTH, Australia, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FeedbackFruits has entered into a strategic regional partnership with Drieam to support institutions across the Asia-Pacific (APAC, excluding the Philippines) region with Portflow, Drieam's Learning & Assessment Portfolio. As part of this partnership, FeedbackFruits will act as the primary reseller of Portflow in APAC, making it available through its existing sales channels. The partnership responds to growing demand to connect strong in-course learning with a program-level view of student development.

Connecting in-course excellence to program-wide proof

FeedbackFruits enables high-quality learning at scale, generating evidence through formative assessment, feedback, and student engagement within courses. Portflow provides the structure to collect and evidence that learning across entire programs, supporting curriculum mapping, learning outcomes, learner agency stimulation, and accreditation. Together, the two solutions connect authentic assessment across course and program levels.

Proven in practice at Edith Cowan University

The combination is already in practice at Edith Cowan University in Perth, Australia, where FeedbackFruits and Portflow are both integral to the digital learning environment.

"We saw clear value in combining FeedbackFruits with Portflow as a Learning & Assessment Portfolio within our digital learning environment," said Ratna Selvaratnam, Manager, Learning Technologies & Innovation at Edith Cowan University. "Together, they allow us to connect authentic learning and feedback with curriculum mapping and assessment evidence in a way that works for educators and scales across the institution. Combining both platforms is a huge step for ECU towards achieving our goals in programmatic learning."

Shared vision on student success

"By joining forces with FeedbackFruits in APAC, we are closing the gap between daily learning activities and long-term student success - bringing together two Dutch EdTech leaders in a best-of-breed solution that lets educators scale authentic assessment while students own their professional growth," said Jas Kalsi, Managing Director - APAC at Drieam.

"As Australian institutions respond to TEQSA's call to redesign assessment for the age of AI, evidence has to connect at the program level," said Bas Hintemann, Chief Strategy Officer at FeedbackFruits. "Portflow is a natural fit to do exactly that. Both solutions are hosted within APAC, in Australia, so institutions get a connected, program-wide view without compromising on data residency. Because we both build for interoperability, educators get high-quality learning design and a connected program view, not one or the other."

Institutions can join the Discover Portflow webinar on 28 July 2026 or reach out to their FeedbackFruits contact for more information.