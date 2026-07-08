Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

FeedbackFruits and Drieam announce APAC learning partnership

July 08, 2026 | 14:58
(0) user say
FeedbackFruits entered a strategic regional partnership with Drieam to support institutions across Asia-Pacific, excluding the Philippines, with Portflow, Drieam's Learning and Assessment Portfolio, for portfolio-based learning and assessment.

AMSTERDAM and PERTH, Australia, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FeedbackFruits has entered into a strategic regional partnership with Drieam to support institutions across the Asia-Pacific (APAC, excluding the Philippines) region with Portflow, Drieam's Learning & Assessment Portfolio. As part of this partnership, FeedbackFruits will act as the primary reseller of Portflow in APAC, making it available through its existing sales channels. The partnership responds to growing demand to connect strong in-course learning with a program-level view of student development.

Connecting in-course excellence to program-wide proof

FeedbackFruits enables high-quality learning at scale, generating evidence through formative assessment, feedback, and student engagement within courses. Portflow provides the structure to collect and evidence that learning across entire programs, supporting curriculum mapping, learning outcomes, learner agency stimulation, and accreditation. Together, the two solutions connect authentic assessment across course and program levels.

Proven in practice at Edith Cowan University

The combination is already in practice at Edith Cowan University in Perth, Australia, where FeedbackFruits and Portflow are both integral to the digital learning environment.

"We saw clear value in combining FeedbackFruits with Portflow as a Learning & Assessment Portfolio within our digital learning environment," said Ratna Selvaratnam, Manager, Learning Technologies & Innovation at Edith Cowan University. "Together, they allow us to connect authentic learning and feedback with curriculum mapping and assessment evidence in a way that works for educators and scales across the institution. Combining both platforms is a huge step for ECU towards achieving our goals in programmatic learning."

Shared vision on student success

"By joining forces with FeedbackFruits in APAC, we are closing the gap between daily learning activities and long-term student success - bringing together two Dutch EdTech leaders in a best-of-breed solution that lets educators scale authentic assessment while students own their professional growth," said Jas Kalsi, Managing Director - APAC at Drieam.

"As Australian institutions respond to TEQSA's call to redesign assessment for the age of AI, evidence has to connect at the program level," said Bas Hintemann, Chief Strategy Officer at FeedbackFruits. "Portflow is a natural fit to do exactly that. Both solutions are hosted within APAC, in Australia, so institutions get a connected, program-wide view without compromising on data residency. Because we both build for interoperability, educators get high-quality learning design and a connected program view, not one or the other."

Institutions can join the Discover Portflow webinar on 28 July 2026 or reach out to their FeedbackFruits contact for more information.

By PR Newswire

FeedbackFruits

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
FeedbackFruits Drieam Learning partnership Assessment portfolio

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

FeedbackFruits and Drieam announce APAC learning partnership

FeedbackFruits and Drieam announce APAC learning partnership

Apkudo unveils zero-touch automation system RSA for devices

Apkudo unveils zero-touch automation system RSA for devices

Hoymiles expands Southeast Asia energy storage via TAMCO partnership

Hoymiles expands Southeast Asia energy storage via TAMCO partnership

QNET convention draws 8,000 entrepreneurs from 30 countries

QNET convention draws 8,000 entrepreneurs from 30 countries

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020