Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

EverBridge Group and Cosmotec Forge Landmark Partnership

September 15, 2025 | 15:49
(0) user say
Two thousand doors and T mall flagship in ninety days give beauty marketers fresh APAC skincare distribution keywords and joint PR assets.

SHANGHAI, Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EverBridge Group announced an Exclusive Commercialization Partnership with Cosmotec Inc. (a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of M3, Inc.; TSE: 2413) for the Japanese market.

This strategic collaboration underscores EverBridge Group's leadership in proprietary R&D, stringent regulatory compliance, and value-driven ecosystem collaboration, marking a significant milestone in its global expansion strategy, further amplifying its international influence.

Simultaneously, the partnership underscores Cosmotec's best-in-class digital commercialization platform, which accelerates market access for international medical devices and enables targeted engagement with clinical end-users.

"EverBridge Group's portfolio demonstrates outstanding clinical efficiency and user-friendly design, aligning perfectly with Japanese physicians' pursuit of advanced therapeutic solutions," stated Suguru Ominato, CEO of Cosmotec. "By integrating M3's academic platforms with our localized commercialization expertise, we will accelerate the adoption of these devices across the Japanese market."

"Cosmotec's digital commercialization model delivers both efficiency and accessibility, which aligns perfectly with our vision for equitable healthcare innovation," said Jay Wang, CEO of EverBridge Group. "By navigating Japan's rigorous technical and regulatory landscape, this partnership not only delivers transformative solutions to patients but also enhances our global R&D synergy. Lowering barriers to advanced care through innovation and ecosystem collaboration remains central to our globalization journey."

For more information, please visit the official website: www.everbridgemed.com

By PR Newswire

EverBridge Group

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
EverBridge Cosmotec Forge

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Virtual IT Group Instillery Zero Trust Rollout Targets NZ Wide Adoption

Virtual IT Group Instillery Zero Trust Rollout Targets NZ Wide Adoption

NEFECON Real World Evidence 2025: Seven Abstracts at IgAN Symposium

NEFECON Real World Evidence 2025: Seven Abstracts at IgAN Symposium

Phrontline TJ101 Phase One Trial 2025 Doses First Patient

Phrontline TJ101 Phase One Trial 2025 Doses First Patient

Lion TCR Scores Triple FDA Win 2025, IND Cleared for HBV TCR Therapy

Lion TCR Scores Triple FDA Win 2025, IND Cleared for HBV TCR Therapy

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Virtual IT Group Instillery Zero Trust Rollout Targets NZ Wide Adoption

Virtual IT Group Instillery Zero Trust Rollout Targets NZ Wide Adoption

NEFECON Real World Evidence 2025: Seven Abstracts at IgAN Symposium

NEFECON Real World Evidence 2025: Seven Abstracts at IgAN Symposium

Competitive position consolidated

Competitive position consolidated

Phrontline TJ101 Phase One Trial 2025 Doses First Patient

Phrontline TJ101 Phase One Trial 2025 Doses First Patient

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020