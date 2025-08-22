Corporate

Des Moines fetes 2 bn dealmakers

August 22, 2025 | 09:00
(0) user say
As cornfields morph into data centers, the heartland crowns new unicorns—inside the barn where fiber beats tractors.

GREATER DES MOINES, Iowa, Aug. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Greater Des Moines Partnership will honor six outstanding companies during the annual Economic Impact Awards, held as part of the 2025 Regional Summit on Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025, at the Iowa Events Center. The awards recognize companies making significant contributions to the regional economy through capital investment, innovation and job creation.

The 2025 Economic Impact Award winners are:

Coviance – Jennings Kallen Advisors Entrepreneurial Award

Based in West Des Moines since 2015, Coviance employs 75 team members, with 80% residing in the state of Iowa. Coviance is a lending experience platform purpose-built for home equity, giving community lenders the speed, simplicity and efficiency to compete. Powered by the proprietary Collateral Decisioning Engine™, Coviance uses application data, property data and loan purpose to intelligently automate decisioning and streamline communication. Recognized nationally with honors including Inc. Power Partner 2023, HousingWire Tech100 2024 and three consecutive appearances on the Inc. 5000 list, Coviance continues to deliver innovation and growth from its Greater Des Moines base.

Excell Brands

For over 45 years, Excell Brands has grown its national reach from its home base in Des Moines, serving 40+ retailers with 45,000 store fronts. The company's recent 300,000 square foot expansion boosted shipping capacity and created 50 jobs, bringing its local workforce to nearly 300. From trading cards to collectibles and impulse toys, Excell remains deeply committed to growing in and contributing to the Greater Des Moines community.

ITA Group

As a 100% employee-owned engagement agency, ITA Group recently expanded its global headquarters in West Des Moines from 90,000 to 152,000 square feet, with another 15,000 square feet in progress. This multi-million-dollar investment provides state-of-the-art workspaces, including on-site daycare and green spaces, to support collaboration and innovation for more than 500 local employee-owners. Hosting more than 1,000 global team members in Des Moines each year, ITA Group continues to elevate the region's national presence and economic vitality.

MidAmerican Energy Company

Headquartered in Des Moines, MidAmerican Energy serves more than 1.6 million customers across four states with 99.9% system reliability and Iowa electric rates 44% below the national average. Through its GreenAdvantage® program, the company delivered the equivalent of 100% carbon-free energy to Iowa customers in 2024. Committed to affordability, reliability and sustainability, MidAmerican also invests in community and economic development, helping Greater Des Moines thrive.

Musco Lighting – Strategic Headquarters Investment Award

A global leader in sports and infrastructure lighting for nearly five decades, Musco Lighting completed its largest investment to date in 2025: a 74,000-square-foot renovation and expansion of its global headquarters in Oskaloosa, along with a new three-story parking structure. Additional recent capital projects across Oskaloosa, Muscatine and Urbandale are fueling continued growth in R&D, innovation and workforce expansion. With more than 1,400 Iowa-based employees, Musco remains deeply committed to creating opportunity and impact across the state.

Osmundson Mfg. Co.

With more than 120 years of history, Osmundson Manufacturing continues to be a leader in precision and innovation in Iowa's manufacturing sector. The company is planning an expansion at its Perry headquarters, supported by the State's High Quality Jobs Program. This project, along with the recent expansion in Mayfield, Kentucky, is supporting job growth in Iowa and strengthening the company's ability to meet the evolving needs of the agricultural industry. Osmundson remains a key driver of skilled manufacturing careers in the Midwest.

Now in its 43rd year, the Economic Impact Awards celebrate companies that have made significant capital investments in the Greater Des Moines region, while creating high-quality jobs and strengthening the community. The awards are part of the annual Regional Summit, which convenes business and civic leaders from across the region to discuss priorities and opportunities for long-term growth. To register for the Regional Summit, visit The Partnership website.

Learn more at DSMpartnership.com.

By PR Newswire

Greater Des Moines Partnership

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Des Moines dealmakers

