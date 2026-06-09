Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

DCH Motors rebrands as DCH Mobility in strategic shift to smart mobility ecosystem

June 09, 2026 | 11:02
(0) user say
Dah Chong Hong Motors has officially rebranded as DCH Mobility, aligning its corporate identity with a strategic shift toward a smart mobility ecosystem to serve the rapidly evolving regional market.

HONG KONG, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- To adapt to the rapidly evolving mobility needs of the regional market, Dah Chong Hong Motors (DCH Motors) today announced its official rebranding to DCH Mobility (大昌行智行). This branding transition aligns the company's corporate identity with the breadth of its portfolio and captures its forward-looking vision for the future of transportation.

The strategic repositioning reflects the full depth of DCH Mobility's integrated business ecosystem. Operating beyond traditional vehicle sales, DCH Mobility provides a holistic network of transportation services, premium lifestyle offerings and full-lifecycle mobility solutions. Its portfolio balances the sales of passenger, commercial and electric vehicles including specialty vehicles and luxury yachts, with a robust range of mobility-related services. Its operational network includes vehicle maintenance, pre-owned vehicle sales, automotive parts sales, vehicle rentals, financial leasing, auto insurance services, airport ground support equipment services and engineering projects.

A Future-Ready Identity: Intelligence and Mobility

The reimagined corporate brand is anchored by its Chinese name "大昌行智行", which combines two strategic pillars:

  • Intelligence (智): Reflecting the company's commitment to building future-ready mobility through digitalisation, technological innovation and data-driven operations.
  • Mobility (行): Representing tangible transportation infrastructure and seamless movement, connecting individuals, businesses and local communities through accessible, high-quality services.

Guided by the tagline "Smart Mobility", DCH Mobility will continue to build on its decades-long industry leadership, accelerating its transition toward a technology-backed, customer-first service model. The company is currently rolling out a phased, company-wide refresh including a new corporate logo and unified visual identity across all showrooms and digital touchpoints.

"With over fifty years of operations, DCH has been a long-time regional leader in the automotive sector," said Michelle Chan, General Manager, Head of Customer Experience and Data Analytics at DCH Mobility. "The rebranding from DCH Motors to DCH Mobility reflects the continued evolution of our business and our long-term vision for the future of mobility. It highlights important strengths that support our customers throughout their mobility journey, connecting products, services, digital solutions and customer experiences."

Introducing MOTOGO
Alongside its rebranding, DCH Mobility launched MOTOGO, a new digital membership platform. Embracing the company's mobility lifestyle ecosystem, MOTOGO integrates cross-business services to deliver exclusive member privileges, curated lifestyle collections and the latest automotive intelligence to vehicle owners and enthusiasts across Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area.

For more details, please visit www.dch.com.hk.

By PR Newswire

DCH Mobility

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
DCH Motors Smart Mobility Ecosystem Strategic Repositioning Corporate Identity

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

GEEKOM launches GeekBook M16 to redefine the $800 high-performance productivity laptop segment

GEEKOM launches GeekBook M16 to redefine the $800 high-performance productivity laptop segment

Zylox-Tonbridge named most honored company in Extel 2026 Asia Executive Team Survey

Zylox-Tonbridge named most honored company in Extel 2026 Asia Executive Team Survey

HeyMax and yuu Rewards Club expand partnership enabling points-to-miles conversion in Singapore

HeyMax and yuu Rewards Club expand partnership enabling points-to-miles conversion in Singapore

Therabody launches CryoTherm Palm cooling device debuted with England national football team

Therabody launches CryoTherm Palm cooling device debuted with England national football team

Unikey acquires 49% stake in Maxmega to expand distribution in Southeast Asia

Unikey acquires 49% stake in Maxmega to expand distribution in Southeast Asia

XCMG launches CONNECT globally to reshape its industrial service ecosystem with AI

XCMG launches CONNECT globally to reshape its industrial service ecosystem with AI

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

GEEKOM launches GeekBook M16 to redefine the $800 high-performance productivity laptop segment

GEEKOM launches GeekBook M16 to redefine the $800 high-performance productivity laptop segment

Zylox-Tonbridge named most honored company in Extel 2026 Asia Executive Team Survey

Zylox-Tonbridge named most honored company in Extel 2026 Asia Executive Team Survey

HeyMax and yuu Rewards Club expand partnership enabling points-to-miles conversion in Singapore

HeyMax and yuu Rewards Club expand partnership enabling points-to-miles conversion in Singapore

Therabody launches CryoTherm Palm cooling device debuted with England national football team

Therabody launches CryoTherm Palm cooling device debuted with England national football team

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020