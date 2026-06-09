DCH Motors rebrands as DCH Mobility in strategic shift to smart mobility ecosystem

HONG KONG, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- To adapt to the rapidly evolving mobility needs of the regional market, Dah Chong Hong Motors (DCH Motors) today announced its official rebranding to DCH Mobility (大昌行智行). This branding transition aligns the company's corporate identity with the breadth of its portfolio and captures its forward-looking vision for the future of transportation.

The strategic repositioning reflects the full depth of DCH Mobility's integrated business ecosystem. Operating beyond traditional vehicle sales, DCH Mobility provides a holistic network of transportation services, premium lifestyle offerings and full-lifecycle mobility solutions. Its portfolio balances the sales of passenger, commercial and electric vehicles including specialty vehicles and luxury yachts, with a robust range of mobility-related services. Its operational network includes vehicle maintenance, pre-owned vehicle sales, automotive parts sales, vehicle rentals, financial leasing, auto insurance services, airport ground support equipment services and engineering projects.

A Future-Ready Identity: Intelligence and Mobility

The reimagined corporate brand is anchored by its Chinese name "大昌行智行", which combines two strategic pillars:

Intelligence (智): Reflecting the company's commitment to building future-ready mobility through digitalisation, technological innovation and data-driven operations.

Mobility (行): Representing tangible transportation infrastructure and seamless movement, connecting individuals, businesses and local communities through accessible, high-quality services.

Guided by the tagline "Smart Mobility", DCH Mobility will continue to build on its decades-long industry leadership, accelerating its transition toward a technology-backed, customer-first service model. The company is currently rolling out a phased, company-wide refresh including a new corporate logo and unified visual identity across all showrooms and digital touchpoints.

"With over fifty years of operations, DCH has been a long-time regional leader in the automotive sector," said Michelle Chan, General Manager, Head of Customer Experience and Data Analytics at DCH Mobility. "The rebranding from DCH Motors to DCH Mobility reflects the continued evolution of our business and our long-term vision for the future of mobility. It highlights important strengths that support our customers throughout their mobility journey, connecting products, services, digital solutions and customer experiences."

Introducing MOTOGO

Alongside its rebranding, DCH Mobility launched MOTOGO, a new digital membership platform. Embracing the company's mobility lifestyle ecosystem, MOTOGO integrates cross-business services to deliver exclusive member privileges, curated lifestyle collections and the latest automotive intelligence to vehicle owners and enthusiasts across Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area.

For more details, please visit www.dch.com.hk.