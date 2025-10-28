Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Daewoong lung drug sails past third safety review

October 28, 2025 | 14:57
(0) user say
Independent panel sees no red flags, green-lighting global Phase 2 for fibrosis hopeful Bersiporocin.

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Daewoong Pharmaceutical (Co-CEOs Seong-Soo Park and Chang-Jae Lee) announced that its first-in-class idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) drug candidate Bersiporocin (DWN12088) received a recommendation to continue its global Phase 2 clinical trial following a positive safety review by the third Independent Data Monitoring Committee (IDMC) held on September 23.

The IDMC conducted an in-depth evaluation of interim safety data from 89 enrolled patients and found no significant safety concerns that would impact the trial's continuation. To date, Daewoong has enrolled 94 participants, representing approximately 92% of the target population (102 patients), and the study is progressing as planned.

The ongoing Phase 2 trial (ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT05389215) aims to evaluate the safety, tolerability, and efficacy of Bersiporocin as monotherapy or in combination with approved antifibrotic drugs (nintedanib or pirfenidone) in patients aged 40 years and older.

Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) is a chronic, progressive lung disease characterized by abnormal collagen accumulation leading to irreversible loss of lung function. Currently available treatments can only slow disease progression, highlighting the unmet medical need for novel therapies that address the root cause of fibrosis.

Bersiporocin is a first-in-class, orally administered antifibrotic therapy that selectively inhibits prolyl-tRNA synthetase (PRS) — a key enzyme involved in collagen synthesis. By directly blocking this pathway, Bersiporocin is designed to halt fibrosis at its origin, potentially overcoming the limitations of existing antifibrotic treatments. The trial is being conducted at major clinical sites in South Korea and the United States. Trial information is available at ClinicalTrials.gov (NCT05389215) and the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation (PFF) clinical registry.

Professor Jin Woo Song of Asan Medical Center, who serves as the Coordinating Investigator and Principal Investigator of the global Phase 2 study, will present on October 30 a poster at the 2025 KATRD International Conference (Korean Academy of Tuberculosis and Respiratory Diseases, October 29–31) featuring the interim analysis of baseline characteristics from 92 enrolled patients. The findings demonstrate consistency in key demographic and functional characteristics and treatment patterns between Korean and U.S. cohorts, supporting the applicability of the trial design across diverse populations and providing a foundation for interpreting future efficacy outcomes.

"This third IDMC recommendation represents a major milestone reaffirming the safety and progress of Bersiporocin," said Seong-Soo Park, CEO of Daewoong Pharmaceutical. "We will continue to advance the Phase 2 study to deliver a new and effective treatment option for patients suffering from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis worldwide."

By PR Newswire

Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Daewoong Phase 2 Bersiporocin

Related Contents

Nam Long Group hands over keys to Akari City Phase 2

Nam Long Group hands over keys to Akari City Phase 2

Hope Medicine Inc. announces positive results from a global Phase 2 study of a first-in-class endometriosis treatment and breakthrough therapy designation

Hope Medicine Inc. announces positive results from a global Phase 2 study of a first-in-class endometriosis treatment and breakthrough therapy designation

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

KPS snatches Ketjen control from Albemarle

KPS snatches Ketjen control from Albemarle

Vista Equity Partners to Make Majority Investment in Nexthink, Valuing the Company at approximately $3 Billion

Vista Equity Partners to Make Majority Investment in Nexthink, Valuing the Company at approximately $3 Billion

National Center of Technology Innovation for Dairy Debuts at the IDF World Dairy Summit

National Center of Technology Innovation for Dairy Debuts at the IDF World Dairy Summit

Kazia eyes early FDA talks on brain cancer survival edge

Kazia eyes early FDA talks on brain cancer survival edge

ISX promotes CFO Ajay Treon to executive board

ISX promotes CFO Ajay Treon to executive board

Iridium shrinks global GPS security onto single chip

Iridium shrinks global GPS security onto single chip

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

KPS snatches Ketjen control from Albemarle

KPS snatches Ketjen control from Albemarle

Vista Equity Partners to Make Majority Investment in Nexthink, Valuing the Company at approximately $3 Billion

Vista Equity Partners to Make Majority Investment in Nexthink, Valuing the Company at approximately $3 Billion

National Center of Technology Innovation for Dairy Debuts at the IDF World Dairy Summit

National Center of Technology Innovation for Dairy Debuts at the IDF World Dairy Summit

Insurers accelerate post-typhoon recovery

Insurers accelerate post-typhoon recovery

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020