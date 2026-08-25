Consortium secures HK$16 billion Hong Kong development area tender

HONG KONG SAR– Media OutReach Newswire – 24 August 2026 – HSK New Development Limited, a joint venture formed by China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (Stock Code: 0688), China Merchants Land Limited (Stock Code: 0978), China Resources Land (Overseas) Limited, CTG Investment Management Corporation Limited, JD.com Inc., and Sino Land Company Limited (Stock Code: 0083), has been awarded the development project for the first pilot area within the Hung Shui Kiu/Ha Tsuen New Development Area (the 'HSK Pilot Area') in the Northern Metropolis. In full support of the National 15th Five-Year Plan and under the coordination of the HKSAR Government, the joint venture will leverage the strengths of cross-boundary collaboration across diverse industries to invest in, develop and operate a large-scale smart logistics project. The project will also incorporate residential and community commercial facilities, with innovative technologies driving industrial upgrading, contributing to the high-quality development of the Northern Metropolis and reinforcing the commitment to supporting Hong Kong's long-term development.

Daryl Ng, Chairman of Sino Land Company Limited, said, 'The National 15th Five-Year Plan states the accelerated development of the Northern Metropolis as a key priority of Hong Kong's future growth engine. We are truly honoured to have been awarded the HSK Pilot Area project alongside our distinguished corporate partners. We have full confidence in Hong Kong and believe that the cross-sector collaboration can help bring together diverse expertise to contribute to the region's innovation and technology development. In the HKSAR Government's first Five-Year Plan, the Chief Executive also highlighted the pivotal role of the Northern Metropolis in enriching the housing ladder and creating more opportunities and space for home ownership. We are committed to bringing high-value industries and a quality living community to the Northern Metropolis, providing more housing and employment opportunities while enhancing connectivity between Hong Kong and cities across the Greater Bay Area.'

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