Cohesity hires Matthew Johnston as Senior Partner Sales Director

SINGAPORE, Oct. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohesity, the leader in AI and data security, today announced the appointment of Matthew Johnston as Senior Director, Partner Sales, Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ). In his new role, Johnston will lead Cohesity's partner and channel go-to-market strategy across the region, driving growth through the Cohesity Aspire Partner Programme.

Johnston's appointment underscores Cohesity's expanding investment in strengthening its partner ecosystem across the Asia Pacific and Japan region. Johnston's new role comes as organisations are prioritising data resilience and security as core parts of their digital transformation strategies, with data sovereignty compliance and business resilience rapidly accelerating board-level priorities across the region. Reporting directly to Peter Hanna, Vice President of Sales and General Manager, Asia Pacific and Japan, at Cohesity, Johnston will be responsible for driving the delivery of best-in-breed data resilience and security solutions across Australia, New Zealand, Singapore and the wider ASEAN region, Korea, Japan, Hong Kong and Taiwan, while expanding new GTM partner programmes and partnerships to maximise alignment with customers' most pressing cyber resilience challenges.

"Matthew's appointment reflects our continued commitment to deepening Cohesity's partner ecosystem across one of our fastest-growing global regions," said Peter Hanna, Vice President of Sales and General Manager, Asia Pacific and Japan, at Cohesity. "He brings a rare combination of regional expertise, executive sales leadership and deep channel relationships with our most significant multi-national partners. I'm confident he will play a pivotal role in developing our channel ecosystem and helping our customers across APJ strengthen their data resilience and security capabilities. We're thrilled to welcome him to the team, and 'selling with' our entire ecosystem."

Johnston brings more than two decades of pan-regional industry leadership experience across Asia Pacific, most recently as Chief Revenue Officer at Odaseva, where he led global sales, marketing, business development, solutions engineering, and alliances. Prior to Odaseva, Johnston held senior regional leadership roles at VMware, Commvault, Dell Software, and Quest Software, including Area Vice President, ASEAN & Korea at Commvault, where he doubled the region's revenue in under three years, and General Manager, Systems Management, APJ at Dell Software.

"Data has never been more critical to how organisations operate, and never more exposed to risk," said Johnston. "I'm looking forward to building on Cohesity's clear market leadership momentum across Asia Pacific and Japan, by working strategically with our partners to help our joint customers strengthen their data resilience and security posture. As agentic AI deployment accelerates, the ability to protect, and secure, the data that drive those new, business critical workflows, will only become more essential to how our customers maintain secure, compliant and efficient operations."

Visit www.cohesity.com to learn more.