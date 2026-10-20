Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Ansarada

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Cohesity hires Matthew Johnston as Senior Partner Sales Director

October 20, 2026 | 11:40
(0) user say
Data security firm Cohesity appointed Matthew Johnston as Senior Director of Partner Sales for Asia Pacific and Japan to manage enterprise channel partner distribution strategies.

SINGAPORE, Oct. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohesity, the leader in AI and data security, today announced the appointment of Matthew Johnston as Senior Director, Partner Sales, Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ). In his new role, Johnston will lead Cohesity's partner and channel go-to-market strategy across the region, driving growth through the Cohesity Aspire Partner Programme.

Johnston's appointment underscores Cohesity's expanding investment in strengthening its partner ecosystem across the Asia Pacific and Japan region. Johnston's new role comes as organisations are prioritising data resilience and security as core parts of their digital transformation strategies, with data sovereignty compliance and business resilience rapidly accelerating board-level priorities across the region. Reporting directly to Peter Hanna, Vice President of Sales and General Manager, Asia Pacific and Japan, at Cohesity, Johnston will be responsible for driving the delivery of best-in-breed data resilience and security solutions across Australia, New Zealand, Singapore and the wider ASEAN region, Korea, Japan, Hong Kong and Taiwan, while expanding new GTM partner programmes and partnerships to maximise alignment with customers' most pressing cyber resilience challenges.

"Matthew's appointment reflects our continued commitment to deepening Cohesity's partner ecosystem across one of our fastest-growing global regions," said Peter Hanna, Vice President of Sales and General Manager, Asia Pacific and Japan, at Cohesity. "He brings a rare combination of regional expertise, executive sales leadership and deep channel relationships with our most significant multi-national partners. I'm confident he will play a pivotal role in developing our channel ecosystem and helping our customers across APJ strengthen their data resilience and security capabilities. We're thrilled to welcome him to the team, and 'selling with' our entire ecosystem."

Johnston brings more than two decades of pan-regional industry leadership experience across Asia Pacific, most recently as Chief Revenue Officer at Odaseva, where he led global sales, marketing, business development, solutions engineering, and alliances. Prior to Odaseva, Johnston held senior regional leadership roles at VMware, Commvault, Dell Software, and Quest Software, including Area Vice President, ASEAN & Korea at Commvault, where he doubled the region's revenue in under three years, and General Manager, Systems Management, APJ at Dell Software.

"Data has never been more critical to how organisations operate, and never more exposed to risk," said Johnston. "I'm looking forward to building on Cohesity's clear market leadership momentum across Asia Pacific and Japan, by working strategically with our partners to help our joint customers strengthen their data resilience and security posture. As agentic AI deployment accelerates, the ability to protect, and secure, the data that drive those new, business critical workflows, will only become more essential to how our customers maintain secure, compliant and efficient operations."

Visit www.cohesity.com to learn more.

By PR Newswire

Cohesity

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Cohesity Matthew Johnston Senior Partner Sales Director

Related Contents

Cohesity secures industry's earliest GenAI RAG platform patent for secondary data

Cohesity secures industry's earliest GenAI RAG platform patent for secondary data

Cohesity underscores importance of cyber resilience in Vietnam

Cohesity underscores importance of cyber resilience in Vietnam

Cohesity launches AI resilience strategy for enterprise protection

Cohesity launches AI resilience strategy for enterprise protection

Cohesity courts Agassi for cyber rally

Cohesity courts Agassi for cyber rally

Cohesity Rolls Out New Partner Program

Cohesity Rolls Out New Partner Program

Cohesity Gaia Boosts Data Access with Microsoft 365 Copilot

Cohesity Gaia Boosts Data Access with Microsoft 365 Copilot

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

TAILG displays 22 electric two wheeler models at Canton Fair

TAILG displays 22 electric two wheeler models at Canton Fair

Edvance and CWG introduce RealRelay financial artificial intelligence platform

Edvance and CWG introduce RealRelay financial artificial intelligence platform

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

A resort within a resort: discover Club InterContinental Phu Quoc

A resort within a resort: discover Club InterContinental Phu Quoc

TAILG displays 22 electric two wheeler models at Canton Fair

TAILG displays 22 electric two wheeler models at Canton Fair

Edvance and CWG introduce RealRelay financial artificial intelligence platform

Edvance and CWG introduce RealRelay financial artificial intelligence platform

Cohesity hires Matthew Johnston as Senior Partner Sales Director

Cohesity hires Matthew Johnston as Senior Partner Sales Director

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia Ansarada
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020