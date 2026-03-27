ChinaAMC launches events celebrating AI capabilities

BEIJING, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- China Asset Management Co.(ChinaAMC) in March concluded a series of high-profile events, showcasing its commitment to investor engagement, tech-driven strategy and internationalization.

Exploring AI Frontier at Nvidia GTC

From March 15-19, ChinaAMC brought its audience to an up-close look of Nvidia GTC 2026, the world's most important AI conference. With Robert Scoble, one of the most influential AI industry watchers in Silicon Valley and ChinaAMC's correspondent, tech fans worldwide spent four days in a row at the Nvidia booths and expo floor, gaining a front-row view of the exciting event via immersive livestreams.

Throughout the week in San Jose, Scoble and ChinaAMC's special observer, QQBubu, conducted deep-dive explorations into the shift from generative AI to "Agentic AI" and "Physical AI". From humanoids, space computing, weather prediction to new drug discovery, AI is no longer just about better answers—it is about systems that reason and act.

QQBubu is a plush toy that personifies CNQQ, a Nasdaq-listed ETF managed by Rayliant Investment Research. Its underlying Solactive ChinaAMC Transformative China Tech Index is co-developed by ChinaAMC that enables access to China's most transformative technologies, including AI.

The four-day coverage, totaling 84 minutes of footage, featured interviews with multiple industry professionals and exclusive conversations with key Nvidia executives—Amit Goel, Nvidia's Head of Robotics and Edge Computing Ecosystem, and Sydney Sykes, Global Head of VC Partnerships at Nvidia.

The content has been viewed across multiple online platforms, including TikTok, X, YouTube, LinkedIn and Spotify, garnering over 1.6 million views. Notably, an X post by Robert Scoble during GTC was reposted and commented on by Elon Musk, significantly amplifying the event's global reach.

Global "Deep" Dialogue

As part of its "Deep Talk" video-podcast series, ChinaAMC also curated and released a landmark episode featuring one of the most pressing questions of our time: As intelligence continues to evolve, are we moving toward coexistence — or disruption?

Ya-Qin Zhang, founding dean of Institute for AI Industry Research, Tsinghua University, Zhu Yi, Assistant General Manager, ChinaAMC, and Wu Chaoze, member of the Executive Committee, China Securities, sat down and shared their views centered around "A New Paradigm of AI".

Zhu Yi, as ChinaAMC's Head of Research, shared how AI is reinventing the company's research & investment process, including how enterprise values and assets are priced. He noted the role of human researchers is being redefined: they must ask the right questions and find non-consensus insights—where alpha resides—out of the information gathered by consensus-driven AI tools.

The episode was distributed across multiple Chinese platforms and accumulated 8.6 million views in China. The English version is set to be released soon.

Investing in the Future

ChinaAMC, as a top asset manager in China, embraced AI nearly a decade ago. Back in 2017, it has launched a strategic partnership with Microsoft Research Asia to explore artificial intelligence applications in China's financial services industry. The tie-up has yielded many results, including an AI Index-enhancing strategy that has been applied in several of ChinaAMC's public funds and segregated accounts.

Following the exponential growth of GenAI in recent years, ChinaAMC has embraced the technology as a core engine driving the company's next phase of development. The strategy has been unfolding in multiple layers, including using AI to empower the asset manager's research & investment, ETF and index products ecosystem, and an intelligent customer service system shifting from products sale to asset allocation & wealth planning.