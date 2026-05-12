Beetles Gel Polish launches Summer Voyage colour collection for 2026

NEW YORK, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer, Beetles Gel Polish introduces Beetles Summer Voyage, a collection designed to be searched, felt, and lived. More than color, it's a way to shift into summer—whether that means a quiet coastal morning, a citrus-bright afternoon, or a rooftop sunset that lingers just a little longer.

Sail Into Summer with Beetles Gel Polish

With Beetles Summer Voyage, every shade becomes part of a journey. A sheer ocean blue recalls shoreline calm, a saturated coral carries the energy of beachside laughter, and a glowing amber holds onto golden-hour stillness. This is more than a palette. It's a summer itinerary. Beach days, road trips, sunset parties, island nights—every color takes you somewhere. Search "Beetles Summer Voyage" on Amazon to discover your destination in color.

A Better Way to Wear Summer Color

Summer nails often come with a quiet tension: wanting something that feels seasonal and expressive, but still wearable, long-lasting, and easy to do at home. Beetles Gel Polish approaches this differently. Beetles Summer Voyage is built as a complete answer to that need: colors that are trend-aware but easy to combine, finishes that stay glossy through travel and heat, and formulas designed for real-life wear without the worry of chipping mid-trip.

The collection also leans into the emotional side of summer. From packaging to palette, it's designed to feel like a small departure—even before you leave. Whether your summer looks like a Vacation Escape, an Everyday Summer, a Seasonal Refresh, or a Social Glow, Beetles Summer Voyage fits into the way you actually live the season.

Designed to Be Discovered and Shared

Beetles Summer Voyage includes curated sets like Sunstripe, inspired by breezy coastal contrasts, and Summer Specials, a bold, high-saturation lineup made for statement moments. Additional limited-edition drops continue to expand the journey across different summer scenes.

Beyond the collection itself, Beetles Gel Polish extends the experience through seasonal activations like Pick Your Summer Color and Beetles Summer Bucket List, inviting users to match shades with moods, destinations, and personal rituals.

Search "Beetles Summer Voyage" on Amazon or follow Beetles Gel Polish on social media to explore the full collection and discover your summer destination bottled in color.

A Journey You Can Start Anytime

Even without a plane ticket, Beetles Summer Voyage offers a way to leave the everyday. One manicure becomes a small departure. One color becomes a shift in mood. Search "Beetles Summer Voyage" on Amazon and let color take you somewhere.