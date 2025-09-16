Corporate

AUKEY MagFusion 1X Qi2.2 Stand 2025: Budget Fast Wireless Charger

September 16, 2025 | 15:41
(0) user say
15W output, aluminium arm and fold-flat base retail USD 29.99, giving gadget blogs a cheap Qi2.2 charger keyword to chase this season.

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global wireless charging leader AUKEY today announced the official release of MagFusion 1X, a sleek and affordable wireless charging stand for a single device. Designed for users who value fast, safe, and convenient charging without compromising on style, MagFusion 1X combines high-performance charging with modern aesthetics. Available in four trendy colors, it's a versatile addition to any environment—from home and office to study spaces or bedside tables.

Fast and Reliable Charging
MagFusion 1X is Qi2.2-certified (also known as Qi2 25W), delivering up to 25W ultra-fast wireless charging for compatible devices. Compared with standard 15W Qi2 chargers, it can charge a phone to full power about 25 minutes faster, based on AUKEY lab tests using an iPhone 16 Pro Max. Strong magnetic alignment keeps devices securely in place throughout charging, ensuring more efficient power transfer.

Designed for Modern Use
The stand-style design supports hands-free operation, allowing users to charge and use their devices simultaneously. With adjustable angles up to 35°, it offers flexible viewing for video calls, streaming, or browsing. A vacuum silicone suction base adds anti-slip stability, preventing tipping or accidental displacement.

Fashion Meets Function
Available in Frost White, Dark Gray, Desert Gold, and Black, MagFusion 1X blends seamlessly with both home and office décor. Its stylish design makes it an ideal accessory for daily use—whether working, studying, or relaxing at home.

Availability
MagFusion 1X is available starting today in the U.S. via AUKEY's official website for $28.99, delivering premium wireless charging at an affordable price.

For More Information
AUKEY official website: www.aukey.com

By PR Newswire

AUKEY MagFusion 1X Budget Fast Wireless Charger Affordable Wireless Charging Fast and Reliable Charging

