Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Applied Ventures Backs Augmentus AI Robotics Will High Mix Factories Finally Automate

October 27, 2025 | 12:28
(0) user say
Augmentus, the Singapore-based pioneer in AI-robotics and adaptive automation, today announced a strategic investment from Applied Ventures, LLC, the venture capital arm of Applied Materials, Inc.

SINGAPORE and AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Augmentus, the Singapore-based pioneer in AI-robotics and adaptive automation, today announced a strategic investment from Applied Ventures, LLC, the venture capital arm of Applied Materials, Inc. This investment marks a significant milestone in Augmentus' mission to enable intelligent, autonomous robotics for high-mix, high-variability manufacturing across the globe.

At the heart of Augmentus' innovation is its flagship AutoPath™ robotics stack, designed to be both the eyes and the brains of industrial robots. The system combines advanced 3D vision with adaptive intelligence to give robots an unprecedented ability to perceive, understand, and act. By generating highly precise and comprehensive point clouds, AutoPath allows robots to capture even the most intricate geometries and surface deviations. These insights are then translated into dynamic, real-time path generation, enabling robots to adjust motion on the fly and deliver consistent accuracy across complex, high-mix environments.

This convergence of perception and cognition creates a true no-code intelligence layer, eliminating the reliance on expert programming and manual robot teaching. Robots can now be deployed and reconfigured in minutes, not hours or days, transforming them from rigidly pre-programmed machines into adaptive collaborators capable of learning from and responding to the variability of real-world production.

"Our vision is to enable factories to adapt as quickly as the world changes," said Daryl Lim, Co-Founder & CEO of Augmentus. "With the support of Applied Ventures, we are accelerating toward a future where robots can truly see, understand, and act — bringing agility, precision, and resilience to global manufacturing."

"At Applied Ventures, we invest in innovative companies that are driving breakthroughs in AI, automation and advanced manufacturing," said Abhishek Sud, Senior Investment Director at Applied Ventures, LLC. "Our investment in Augmentus underscores the rising importance of adaptive robotics in enabling efficiency and resilience in a rapidly evolving industrial landscape."

Learn more at www.augmentus.tech.

By PR Newswire

Augmentus Pte Ltd

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
AI-robotics Applied Ventures Augmentus AI Robotics Adaptive Automation

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

SmallRig MINA Mobile Film Festival 2025 Screens 57 Films in Melbourne Can Phones Rival Cinema Cameras

SmallRig MINA Mobile Film Festival 2025 Screens 57 Films in Melbourne Can Phones Rival Cinema Cameras

EggNest Complete System Cuts Cath Lab Radiation TCT 2025 Data Show Shielding That Works

EggNest Complete System Cuts Cath Lab Radiation TCT 2025 Data Show Shielding That Works

Clenergy Key Appointments Signal Global Push Can Leadership Shuffle Outrun Supply Chain Chaos

Clenergy Key Appointments Signal Global Push Can Leadership Shuffle Outrun Supply Chain Chaos

Trinasolar Elementa 3 Australian Debut at All Energy 2025 Will Local Content Rules Drive Uptake

Trinasolar Elementa 3 Australian Debut at All Energy 2025 Will Local Content Rules Drive Uptake

Sydney Hydrogen Summit 2025 Returns Asking If Australia Can Become Renewable Gas Hub

Sydney Hydrogen Summit 2025 Returns Asking If Australia Can Become Renewable Gas Hub

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Banks racing into year-end profit boom

Banks racing into year-end profit boom

Vietnam’s FDI outlook amid worldwide shifts

Vietnam’s FDI outlook amid worldwide shifts

Industrial real estate M&As active amid expansion wave

Industrial real estate M&As active amid expansion wave

SmallRig MINA Mobile Film Festival 2025 Screens 57 Films in Melbourne Can Phones Rival Cinema Cameras

SmallRig MINA Mobile Film Festival 2025 Screens 57 Films in Melbourne Can Phones Rival Cinema Cameras

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020