40th Trade Expo Indonesia 2025: Ministry Urges Buyers to Meet On-Site

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Oct. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Director General of National Export Development, Ministry of Trade, Fajarini Puntodewi, continues to encourage Indonesian businesses to maximize benefits from onsite interactions with international buyers at the largest international trade exhibition in Indonesia, Trade Expo Indonesia (TEI) 2025. Marking its 40th edition, TEI 2025 will take place at the Indonesia Convention Exhibition (ICE) BSD City, Tangerang – Banten, on October 15–19, 2025.

This was conveyed by Puntodewi at the Press Conference on the Implementation of TEI 2025 held at ICE BSD City, Monday (29/9). Also attending the press conference were Denny Abdi - Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Heru Rizky Jiwayani – Government Business Head of PT Bank Mandiri (Persero), and Vibiadhi Swasti Pradana - Director of PT Debindo Multi Adhiwasti,.

"With thousands of participants and buyers increasing everyday, TEI 2025 opens opportunities for Indonesian products to reach global markets. This strategy is a tangible commitment that exports are not only for large-scale enterprises, but also for export-oriented village-based businesses and small and medium enterprises (SMEs)," said Puntodewi.

Carrying the theme "Discover Indonesia's Excellence: Trade Beyond Boundaries", as of September 29, TEI 2025 has registered at least 1,015 exhibitors and 6,847 buyers from 106 countries. TEI continues to welcome businesses wishing to participate and buyers to attend the event.

According to Puntodewi, this year TEI targets a total transaction value of USD 16.5 billion. TEI 2025 is also expected to involve at least 1,500 exhibitors and attract 30,000 visitors.

"Buyer registrations have already exceeded the target and continue to grow daily. We invite Indonesian businesses to seize this opportunity to showcase their best products and expand their customer base to the global market," Puntodewi added.

This year, TEI is once again held fully offline without using state budget funds (APBN). In addition to viewing products directly, buyers can also experience the quality of local goods and services. Puntodewi expressed hope that these face-to-face interactions would help highlight the attractiveness and comparative advantages of Indonesian products to international buyers, as well as offering solutions to the need for new choice of products from Indonesia.

TEI 2025 also introduces innovative programs to further promote Indonesia's exports. For the first time, the exhibition will feature a dedicated space for village-based businesses under the "Export-Oriented Village" Pavillion, and "BISA SME Pavilion that stands for Berani (Bold), Inovasi (Innovative), Siap (Ready), Adaptasi (Adaptive) for Exports".

Another new feature this year is the pre-business matching mechanism. Unlike in previous years, business matching is now conducted before the exhibition to ensure more targeted business connections and create greater transaction opportunities.

The exhibition will be divided into three product zones: Food, Beverages, Agricultural Products, Licensing, and Franchising; Manufacturing and Services; and Fashion, Lifestyle, and Home Decoration.

In addition to the exhibition, TEI 2025 will also host business forums, including seminars, talk shows, and workshops. Other activities include business matching, business counseling, delegation meetings, courtesy calls, and the signing of trade Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs).

At last year's TEI 2024, the event featured 1,460 exhibitors and 41,488 visitors. The 39th edition successfully brought in 8,042 buyers from 140 countries and recorded transactions amounting to USD 22.73 billion.

Support for TEI 2025

Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Denny Abdi, expressed full support for the implementation of TEI 2025. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs actively promotes TEI through 132 Indonesian representatives abroad to ensure the success of the event. According to him, TEI creates a significant multiplier effect for the national economy.

"TEI is not only a marketplace, but also a stage to introduce Indonesia to the world. From trade transactions, investment opportunities, to tourism promotion, all can start at TEI 2025. Therefore, it is important for us as hosts to provide a positive experience for international buyers," said Denny.

As a form of support, Government Business Head of PT Bank Mandiri (Persero), Heru Rizky Jiwayani, stated that Bank Mandiri supports Indonesia's international trade growth by providing banking facilities that simplify business transactions. As a financial institution, Bank Mandiri serves as a channel for export and import transactions, while strengthening Indonesia's position in the global market.

To support this, Bank Mandiri has introduced digital platforms Kopra by Mandiri and Kopra Beyond Border, which enable businesses to access trade finance services in real-time. The bank also offers export and SME assistance programs.

"As the official banking partner, Bank Mandiri provides Kopra by Mandiri and Kopra Beyond Border services to facilitate fast, safe, and efficient international trade transactions. Such banking support strengthens Indonesia's competitiveness in global markets," Heru explained.

Meanwhile, Vibiadhi from Debindo added that Indonesia's best products this year will be showcased across seven exhibition halls at ICE BSD. The effort to promote exports is not only carried out by exhibitors, but also supported by 116 media partners and collaboration with more than 30 hotels for international buyers. It is hoped that Indonesian products will gain greater global recognition through TEI.

TEI 2025 will also present special awards as a token of appreciation to both the media and exhibitors. These include the Media Award for media outlets that contribute to disseminating TEI information at national and international levels, and for the first time, the Loyal Exhibitor Award for participants who consistently and actively support the exhibition.

The implementation of TEI 2025 is supported by Bank Mandiri, Pertamina, and the Palm Oil Fund Management Agency (BPDP). TEI is also supported by several associations, including the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KADIN), Indonesia Eximbank (LPEI), and the Indonesian Employers Association (APINDO).

The 40th Trade Expo Indonesia is organized by PT Debindomulti Adhiswasti.