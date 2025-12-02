Corporate

Zeekr Group announces November 2025 delivery results

December 02, 2025 | 14:54
(0) user say
Zeekr Group has announced its November 2025 delivery update, reporting strong sales figures for its premium electric vehicle models across markets.

HANGZHOU, China, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited ("Zeekr Group" or the "Company") (NYSE: ZK), the world's leading premium new energy vehicle group, today announced its delivery results for November 2025.

In November, Zeekr Group delivered a total of 63,902 vehicles across its Zeekr and Lynk & Co brands, representing increases of 7.1% year-over-year and 3.7% month-over-month. This achievement was made possible by the trust and support of over 2.22 million cumulative users. Specifically, the Zeekr brand delivered 28,843 vehicles, while Lynk & Co delivered 35,059 vehicles.

For more information, please visit https://ir.zeekrgroup.com.

By PR Newswire

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited

TagTag:
Zeekr Group Intelligent Technology Holding New energy vehicle

