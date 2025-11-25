WellfitXplore 2025 advances Healthy Macao Blueprint for Asia-Pacific wellness

MACAO, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- From November 22 to 23, WellFitXplore 2025—the Asia-Pacific Health & Wellness Training Festival—was successfully held at MGM COTAI in Macao. Organized by CrossFit China and proudly sponsored by MGM, this regional flagship event embraced the theme "EMPOWER HEALTH • ENHANCE WELLNESS," leveraging an integrated model of Competition + Education + Industry. The event carried forward the momentum from the 15th National Games, aligned with Macao's "Healthy Macao Blueprint," and injected sustainable health-driven vitality into Macao's diversified economic development.

UPGRADED FORMAT: WORLD CHAMPION PARTICIPATION AND A FOCUSED PUSH FOR SPORTS–HEALTH INTEGRATION

As the festival entered its third edition, WellFitXplore 2025 once again elevated its scale and professionalism. The most notable highlight was the participation of eight-time CrossFit Games champion Tia‑Clair Toomey‑Orr. Throughout the two‑day agenda, Tia led an advanced elite‑athlete training camp, sharing cutting‑edge methodologies, and also served as commentator and technical advisor for the PowerXplore 2025 Competition—bringing world‑class insights directly to participants.

Deeply inspired by the atmosphere on her first visit to China, Tia said meeting Chinese athletes and fitness enthusiasts face-to-face was truly invigorating. She encouraged everyone to stay true to their passion, remain dedicated to their pursuits, and share their enthusiasm for healthy living with a broader community.

At the same time, WellFitXplore 2025 deeply aligned with the Health Bureau of the Macao SAR Government's "Healthy Macao Blueprint" and incorporated elements from the Sports Bureau of the Macao SAR Government's "Healthy Community" program. By integrating global best practices in health management, chronic disease prevention, functional fitness education, and competitive sports, the festival effectively advanced the concept of "Active Health" in Macao, laying valuable foundations for long‑term development within the health and wellness sector.

INDUSTRY LINKAGE: CARRYING SPORTS MOMENTUM FORWARD AND STRENGTHENING GBA SYNERGY

Following the successful conclusion of the 15th National Games, WellFitXplore 2025 captured the rising interest in sports across the region. Through its innovative model of Competition + Education + Industry, the festival contributed to Macao's "Sports + Tourism" integration and reinforced its role as a key hub connecting sports and health industries within the Greater Bay Area.

In education, more than ten international multidisciplinary experts delivered in‑depth training sessions covering functional fitness, health management, sports rehabilitation, and chronic disease prevention. Through a blend of theory and hands‑on practice, participants gained updated professional knowledge, strengthening the industry's talent pipeline.

WellFitXplore founder Kong Liang remarked: "The simultaneous presentation of CrossFit Level 1/2 certificate courses and cutting-edge content from top international instructors in a world-class venue like MGM signifies that we are jointly writing a new chapter in holistic health education."

In competition, PowerXplore 2025 brought the event to its climax. Twenty elite athletes from around the world competed head‑to‑head, presenting extraordinary displays of strength, skill, and resilience. This not only delivered a world‑class spectator experience but also highlighted Macao's capabilities in hosting international sports events.

Australian athlete Khan Porter, a course instructor and familiar face at the competition, shared: "The night I competed on MGM's rooftop last year remains vivid in my memory—the atmosphere was incredible! I'm delighted to witness elite athletes competing here once again."

In industry development, with MGM's world‑class facilities and Macao's position as an international tourism hub, the festival offered participants deep professional exchanges as well as immersive cultural tourism experiences—further enhancing Macao's branding as a global sports and leisure destination and accelerating the integration and upgrading of GBA sports‑health industries.

COMMUNITY IMPACT: BRINGING RESOURCES TO NEIGHBORHOODS AND ADVANCING A "HEALTH FOR ALL" VISION

A major focus of WellFitXplore 2025 was extending health benefits to the community, in line with the Healthy Macao Blueprint's call to "strengthen community‑based health promotion." Alongside elite events and advanced education, the festival built an inclusive ecosystem that combines professional resources with public participation.

A standout highlight was the continued expansion of the PowerXplore community division. More than 40 Macao residents of different ages and occupations participated in on‑site fitness challenges under the guidance of international athletes. This two‑way empowerment—professional athletes engaging with the public, and the public experiencing structured training—enabled "Active Health" to take root in real‑world practice.

After the main event concluded, the festival's influence continued to extend into communities. On November 24, eight-time CrossFit Games champion Tia‑Clair Toomey‑Orr was invited to deliver practical sessions for MGM team members on foundational training, posture optimization, and pain management. By transforming advanced knowledge into accessible and actionable skills, the initiative enabled international‑level resources to benefit Macao's communities.

In a media interview, Dr. Iwan Dietschi, Senior Vice President of Hospitality of MGM , stated: "As the premier sponsor, we are dedicated to providing top-tier resources to support education and events, creating unforgettable experiences for participants from around the world. Together with CrossFit, we are leveraging world-class training systems, multidisciplinary professional forums, and international competitions to establish Macau as a regional hub for health innovation."

MGM has been a staunch supporter of the conference for three consecutive editions, continuously deepening its partnership. Through its sponsorship of multiple sports and wellness initiatives, MGM fully demonstrates its unwavering commitment and strategic vision for advancing Macau's health and wellness industry.

From a professional gathering to a city-wide shared experience, WellFitXplore 2025 has demonstrated its international influence and delivered tangible health benefits to the local community through its integrated model of competition, education, and industry. With the successful conclusion of its third edition, the IP is steadily evolving into a signature Asia-Pacific health-education platform with global reach. With the continued support of MGM, the festival will further deepen industry collaboration across the Asia-Pacific region, strengthening Macao's position as a key nexus for global health innovation and contributing enduring "Macao strength" to the prosperity of the region's health and wellness sector.