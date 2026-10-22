Vitaceuticals launches MagZorb joint supplement across Australian retail

SYDNEY, Oct. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The paper-thin membrane inside every eggshell has been studied in human clinical trials for joint pain and stiffness. Now it's on supermarket shelves nationwide.

Vitaceuticals combines NEM with MagZorb magnesium glycinate in MagZorb Joint Ease with NEM, available nationally in major supermarkets and pharmacies, and on Amazon. For more information, visit Vitaceuticals' MagZorb Joint Ease page.

Natural eggshell membrane (NEM®) contains collagen, chondroitin and hyaluronic acid, compounds found in healthy cartilage. It has been tested in human clinical trials for more than 15 years.

The most striking result came from a double-blind, placebo-controlled study published in Clinical Rheumatology. [1,2] Adults with knee osteoarthritis took 500 mg of NEM daily. After just 10 days they reported 15.9% less joint pain than the placebo group, and the improvement held at two months. A 2018 placebo-controlled trial found post-menopausal women had less joint stiffness after exercise within a week.

"What stood out to me in the research was how early the change was measured: at day 10," said Sally Tadros, pharmacist and co-founder of Vitaceuticals. "That's a timeframe people can relate to."

The research lands as Australians rethink what's in their medicine cabinet. Current RACGP osteoarthritis guidelines suggest GPs don't offer long-time favourites like glucosamine and fish oil. Meanwhile, 4.1 million Australians live with arthritis, a number projected to hit 5.4 million by 2040. Women are hardest hit, with osteoarthritis about 80% more common in women than men.

"Most people have never heard of eggshell membrane, but it's one of the most interesting ingredients in joint health research right now," said Ms Tadros. "It's been hiding in plain sight in every kitchen, and most of us have been throwing it out with the shells."

Always read the label and follow the directions for use.

References

[1] The day-10 joint pain result (500 mg NEM vs placebo)

Ruff KJ et al. "Eggshell membrane in the treatment of pain and stiffness from osteoarthritis of the knee: a randomized, multicenter, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical study." Clin Rheumatol. 2009;28(8):907–914.

DOI: 10.1007/s10067-009-1173-4

[2] The post-menopausal women and exercise stiffness result (2018)

Ruff KJ et al. "Beneficial effects of natural eggshell membrane versus placebo in exercise-induced joint pain, stiffness, and cartilage turnover in healthy, postmenopausal women." Clin Interv Aging. 2018;13:285–295.

DOI: 10.2147/CIA.S153782

About Vitaceuticals: vitaceuticals.com.au