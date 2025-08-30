Corporate

Veolia debuts AI robots on global bins

August 30, 2025 | 00:44
Sorting accuracy hits 99 %—landfills brace for robotic hand-offs.

FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Veolia Australia and New Zealand has selected EverestLabs, a U.S.-based leader in AI and robotics for recycling, to digitize and automate sorting operations at one of its material recovery facilities (MRFs) in Perth—marking the first deployment of its kind in the region.

This initiative is part of Veolia's broader global commitment to modernizing recycling infrastructure and improving circular outcomes through innovation. The deployment of EverestLabs' modular vision AI and robotic sorting solution enables Veolia ANZ to gain unprecedented real-time visibility into plant operations, address rising labor challenges, and increase material recovery rates.

"It is in these repetitive processes, where machines can learn through AI and be guided by human intervention, that smart tech can be most useful ― especially in Veolia's world-leading resource recovery facilities and our rapidly expanding sector."- Veolia ANZ CEO & Managing Director Richard Kirkman.

EverestLabs' Award-winning RecycleOS™ solution was selected for its turnkey deployment model, industry-leading accuracy, and modular design that fits seamlessly into existing MRF infrastructure. Each EverestLabs robotic cell is equipped with vision AI that scans and identifies recyclable materials in real time. The system then directs robotic arms to pick and sort targeted items directly from the conveyor belt—with 90% pick success, 2–3x the speed of manual sorting, and around-the-clock uptime.

Unlike traditional automation systems, Everestlabs robots are compact, install in just hours without retrofits, and are monitored 24/7 by EverestLabs' Robotic Operations Center to ensure consistent performance. This enables Veolia ANZ to recover more high-quality materials, reduce landfill volumes, and operate more safely—by eliminating the need for human workers in hazardous sorting zones.

"We're proud to support Veolia Australia's bold step forward in modernizing recycling operations," said Jagadeesh Ambati, CEO and Founder of EverestLabs. "Our robotic systems are doing the heavy lifting—identifying, sorting, and reporting in real time—so facilities can focus on running more efficiently, sustainably, and safely."

This milestone builds on EverestLabs' momentum in the U.S. market, where its AI and robotic technologies are already deployed by major recyclers, including Republic Services, Waste Connections, and Novelis. The Veolia ANZ partnership marks EverestLabs' expansion into international markets, bringing its commitment to data-driven recovery and operational excellence to new regions.

Learn more at www.everestlabs.ai.

By PR Newswire

Everestlabs

Veolia AI robots Veolia Australia EverestLabs

