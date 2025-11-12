Uxin Announces Strategic Partnership with Yinchuan Authorities to Develop Yinchuan Used Car Superstore

BEIJING, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Uxin Limited ("Uxin" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: UXIN), China's leading used car retailer, today announced that it has formed a strategic partnership with the local government authorities in Yinchuan, where Uxin will jointly invest in the Uxin Yinchuan Used Car Superstore with a local, state-owned enterprise. It is currently expected that the new superstore will have the capacity to display around 3,000 vehicles for sale, marking another milestone in Uxin's nationwide expansion of its large-scale retail network.

Located in northwestern China, Yinchuan is the capital city of the Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region and a key hub in China's westward development strategy. With its modern transportation infrastructure and expanding regional logistics network, Yinchuan has become a central engine of economic activity across the northwest. The city has a population of nearly 3 million and more than 1.4 million registered vehicles, ranking among the top cities in China by per-capita vehicle ownership.

In recent years, Yinchuan has been actively fostering the automotive and mobility sectors, supporting the growth and scaling of automotive and aftermarket services. This environment provides a solid foundation for Uxin's continued expansion in the region. The Uxin Yinchuan Used Car Superstore will extend Uxin's network coverage across Ningxia and the broader northwestern region, further enhancing Uxin's supply-chain efficiency and customer service network.

Wenbing Jing, Chief Strategy Officer of Uxin, commented: "As an important hub city in northwestern China, Yinchuan holds tremendous potential for the development of the used car industry. Establishing our superstore in Yinchuan marks a significant step forward in deepening Uxin's presence across northwestern China. Looking ahead, we plan to continue to strengthen our supply-chain and service capabilities in Yinchuan and its neighboring areas, elevate the local consumer experience in used car purchasing, and contribute to the long-term, high-quality growth of the regional automotive industry."