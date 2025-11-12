Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Uxin Announces Strategic Partnership with Yinchuan Authorities to Develop Yinchuan Used Car Superstore

November 12, 2025 | 16:01
(0) user say
Uxin Limited, today announced that it has formed a strategic partnership with the local government authorities in Yinchuan

BEIJING, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Uxin Limited ("Uxin" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: UXIN), China's leading used car retailer, today announced that it has formed a strategic partnership with the local government authorities in Yinchuan, where Uxin will jointly invest in the Uxin Yinchuan Used Car Superstore with a local, state-owned enterprise. It is currently expected that the new superstore will have the capacity to display around 3,000 vehicles for sale, marking another milestone in Uxin's nationwide expansion of its large-scale retail network.

Located in northwestern China, Yinchuan is the capital city of the Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region and a key hub in China's westward development strategy. With its modern transportation infrastructure and expanding regional logistics network, Yinchuan has become a central engine of economic activity across the northwest. The city has a population of nearly 3 million and more than 1.4 million registered vehicles, ranking among the top cities in China by per-capita vehicle ownership.

In recent years, Yinchuan has been actively fostering the automotive and mobility sectors, supporting the growth and scaling of automotive and aftermarket services. This environment provides a solid foundation for Uxin's continued expansion in the region. The Uxin Yinchuan Used Car Superstore will extend Uxin's network coverage across Ningxia and the broader northwestern region, further enhancing Uxin's supply-chain efficiency and customer service network.

Wenbing Jing, Chief Strategy Officer of Uxin, commented: "As an important hub city in northwestern China, Yinchuan holds tremendous potential for the development of the used car industry. Establishing our superstore in Yinchuan marks a significant step forward in deepening Uxin's presence across northwestern China. Looking ahead, we plan to continue to strengthen our supply-chain and service capabilities in Yinchuan and its neighboring areas, elevate the local consumer experience in used car purchasing, and contribute to the long-term, high-quality growth of the regional automotive industry."

By PR Newswire

Uxin Limited

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Uxin Uxin Limited Yinchuan

Related Contents

China’s wine market uncorks a wave of consumption vitality

China’s wine market uncorks a wave of consumption vitality

Uxin announces strategic partnership with Wuhan City Economic & Technological Development Zone

Uxin announces strategic partnership with Wuhan City Economic & Technological Development Zone

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Latest News

Vietnam and US advance trade partnership in Washington talks

Vietnam and US advance trade partnership in Washington talks

Halong Cruise Port welcomes over 3,100 international visitors

Halong Cruise Port welcomes over 3,100 international visitors

Experts propose strategies to improve Mekong Delta water management

Experts propose strategies to improve Mekong Delta water management

'The Allure of Asset Classes’ workshop maps Vietnam’s financial outlook

'The Allure of Asset Classes’ workshop maps Vietnam’s financial outlook

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020