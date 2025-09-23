Corporate

Typhoon HIL Japan Office 2025: Hardware in Loop Growth Continues

September 23, 2025 | 15:51
(0) user say
Yokohama site targets automotive and power grid clients, giving engineers HIL testing keywords and local contact details.

YOKOHAMA, Japan, Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Typhoon HIL, the global leader in ultra-high-fidelity Hardware-in-the-Loop (HIL) solutions for intelligent digital power, today announced the opening of its new office in Yokohama, Japan. The expansion strengthens Typhoon HIL's ability to collaborate closely with customers and partners in Japan, providing dedicated local engineering and technical support, thus enabling engineers to accelerate development in power electronics and industrial applications, e-Mobility, grid modernization, and academia.

"Opening our office in Japan is a key step in Typhoon HIL's journey," said Nikola Celanovic, CEO of Typhoon HIL. "We're committed to hyper-personalized support for our customers across the region with HIL solutions and HIL-based digital twins that cater to their specific needs and accelerate innovation, while strengthening ties with Japan's leading companies, research organizations, and academic institutions."

Being on the ground in Japan enables Typhoon HIL's teams to co-create with customers and partners. "Our goal is to make HIL technology more accessible and more broadly applicable in industry and academia, thus enabling our customers to deploy HIL and HIL-based digital twins across the entire product lifecycle," said Ivan Celanovic, Co-Founder and Chief Business Development Officer.

With global headquarters in Somerville, Massachusetts, and offices worldwide, the new Japan location is the latest milestone in Typhoon HIL's global expansion. It reinforces the company's mission to empower engineers with reliable, high-performance, end-to-end HIL and Model-Based Engineering (MBE) technology, while serving as a trusted partner for mission-critical solutions that evolve with their business.

Committed to technical and business excellence, our mission is to engineer and promote environmentally sustainable power technologies that scale. www.typhoon-hil.com

By PR Newswire

Typhoon HIL

TagTag:
Typhoon HIL Typhoon HIL Japan Typhoon HIL office

