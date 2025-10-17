Tomorrow.Building 2025: Smart-Construction Platform Tackles Housing-Crisis Fundamentals

BARCELONA, Spain, Oct. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tomorrow.Building World Congress, the leading international event driving innovation in the built environment, will hold its third edition from November 4–6, 2025, in Barcelona's Gran Via venue. The event will bring together more than 100 experts from around the world to explore the future of resilient, decarbonized, and tech-driven urban development with a special focus on addressing the housing crisis that metropolises are facing at a global level.

Organized by Fira de Barcelona and under the theme "Build Better", the event will feature a comprehensive conference program focused on the most pressing issues in the construction and urban planning sectors. Among the key topics to be addressed are Design Tech, Digital Building Innovation, Retrofitting, Decarbonized Building, Housing, Resilient City Planning, Proptech, and Urban regeneration. These themes reflect the urgent need for smarter, more sustainable solutions in the face of climate change, urbanization, and the housing crisis.

The speaker lineup features Nikki Greenberg, Founder and Chief Innovation Officer at Real Estate of the Future, Carlo Ratti, architect and Director of the MIT Senseable City Lab; Renate Mitterhuber, Head of Smart Cities and Regions Division at the German Federal Ministry of Housing, Urban Development and Building; Maria Buhigas, Chief Architect of the Barcelona City Council; Dr Orna Rosenfeld, a renowned advisor on housing and urban affairs; and Martha Thorne, Senior Advisor at the Henrik F. Obel Foundation and former Executive Director of the Pritzker Architecture Prize.

Tomorrow.Building World Congress will also feature an exhibition space with a strong presence of global companies committed to transforming the construction and building sectors. Among the confirmed exhibitors are ORBITS Engineering Firm, SPIE, Jacobs, Bentley Systems, RIPC, and VORTEX International.

Reshaping the urban landscape

The event will be held alongside Smart City Expo World Congress, the leading trade show and congress on cities and smart urban solutions; Tomorrow.Mobility World Congress, the international event promoting the design and adoption of new sustainable urban mobility schemes; Tomorrow.Blue Economy, aimed at seizing the full potential of ocean resources for a sustainable economic growth; and the fourth edition of the Deep Tech Summit, an event organized by Barcelona Activa focused on scientific tech entrepreneurship and university spin-offs.

Altogether, the events are expected to gather over 1,000 exhibitors, representatives of over 850 cities, more than 600 international experts, and over 25,000 attendees.