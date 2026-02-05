Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

TK Elevator Extends Hong Kong Airport Partnership

February 05, 2026 | 17:42
(0) user say
The elevator manufacturer broadened its service agreement with the airport, covering new installations and comprehensive maintenance.

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TK Elevator (TKE), a global leader in vertical transportation and urban mobility solutions, announces an extended maintenance contract with Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA). This renewed partnership highlights TK Elevator's capability to deliver on its Universal Service proposition to provide OEM-level services and support for mobility equipment across major brands, contributing to the development of HKIA. By providing efficient mobility solutions for all passengers and visitors, TK Elevator helps fulfil the airport's commitment to operational efficiency.

This marks TKE's third four-year contract renewal with HKIA, underscoring TKE's ongoing commitment to delivering customer-centric services over the past decade. Under this latest four-year contract, TK Elevator will provide maintenance service for 282 TKE and third-party elevators, escalators and moving walks serving passengers in Terminal 1, as well as more than 70 third-party units in the new Terminal 2.

The longstanding partnership extends beyond service provision. As part of the expansion of Hong Kong International Airport's Terminal 2, an additional 96 TKE elevators are currently being installed, while 78 more units are being added at the Terminal 2 Concourse. With 358 mobility units under TKE's care across the airport, the company continues as a trusted, long-standing partner of HKIA. Beyond maintenance and new installation contracts, our iwalk modular moving walk solution powers HKIA's Skybridge—the world's longest airside bridge—which won Project of the Year 2025 in the Moving Walks category from Elevator World magazine.

"We are thrilled to reinforce our partnership with the Hong Kong International Airport," said Jürgen Böhler, CEO Asia Pacific, TK Elevator. "As HKIA solidifies its role as a leading aviation and logistics hub driving growth and connectivity in the Greater Bay Area, TK Elevator proudly supports this vision by delivering innovative mobility solutions that enhance seamless travel across public transport networks in China and beyond."

www.tkelevator.com

By PR Newswire

TK Elevator

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
TK Elevator Hong Kong Airport

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Latest News

Alpro and Skechers Launch Senior Safety Footwear

Alpro and Skechers Launch Senior Safety Footwear

CGTN Examines China's Vision 2030 Tech Blueprint

CGTN Examines China's Vision 2030 Tech Blueprint

DBS ARTable 2026 Combines Art and Dining

DBS ARTable 2026 Combines Art and Dining

Insight Lifetech Debuts on STAR Market

Insight Lifetech Debuts on STAR Market

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020