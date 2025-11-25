Corporate

Solo Leveling: Arise Overdrive launches on Steam and Xbox PC

November 25, 2025 | 10:28
(0) user say
Solo Leveling: Arise Overdrive has launched today on Steam and Xbox PC, bringing the popular action RPG to PC gamers across both platforms.

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Solo Leveling: ARISE OVERDRIVE, developed by Netmarble Neo and published by Netmarble, is available now on Steam and Xbox PC, with a new trailer to celebrate its official release.

Based on the worldwide megahit webtoon Solo Leveling, this action RPG delivers an original take on a beloved adventure that fans have been waiting for. Complete with gorgeously animated combat, deep progression systems, and dynamic battles, the game brings to life the story of Hunter Sung Jinwoo, who rises from humble beginnings to become the world's strongest hunter – the Ultimate Shadow Monarch.

First showcased to fans at TwitchCon San Diego last month to an enthusiastic reception, Solo Leveling: ARISE OVERDRIVE has built momentum through the demo release on November 17 and Advanced Access that began on November 21. Now, the game is officially available worldwide, inviting all players to become Sung Jinwoo themselves.

Through Story Mode, players will be able to create their own perfect version of Sung Jinwoo, customizing his appearance, skills, and playstyle as they unleash their ultimate power. By recruiting Hunters to fill out their ranks and battling bosses in 4-player co-op raids, players will be able to strengthen their teams and showcase their skills across the game's many challenges.

Solo Leveling: ARISE OVERDRIVE is available now on Steam and Xbox PC for $39.99.

Visit the official website and Steam page, and follow the game's channels on Twitch, YouTube and Discord, for more information, or wishlist the game on Xbox.

By PR Newswire

Netmarble

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Solo Leveling Arise Overdrive Solo Leveling ARISE Ultimate Monarch Shadows

