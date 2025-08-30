Sengkang Hosts Men's Health Forum

SINGAPORE, Aug. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Taking a step to shift mindsets and spark lasting change in how men approach their health, Sengkang General Hospital (SKH) held a Men's Health Public Forum themed "Be There, For the People Who Matter" at Suntec Convention Centre today.

Bringing together close to 300 registered participants from all walks of life, this event reflected the hospital's deepening focus on preventive healthcare, early intervention, and empowering men with the tools to make informed health decisions.

Last year, SKH surveyed over 200 men among 650 residents at their Community Health Fair event. Results show that 94% of the men value healthy eating, yet just 11% engaging in daily physical activity; almost half of the men exercise only 1–2 times a week — insufficient to offset rising metabolic and muscle health issues. These findings highlight preventable risks and lifestyle gaps that SKH seeks to close through sustained outreach and education, starting with initiatives like the Men's Health Forum. This forum aims to flip that narrative by creating an open, stigma-free space where men could take charge of their health, ask questions, and make informed decisions early.

A Growing Health Crisis Among Men in Singapore

The rising prevalence of sarcopenia, colorectal cancer, obesity, fatty liver disease, sleep apnoea, and mental health conditions extends nationwide, with recent national health studies underscoring the urgency.

Sarcopenia: Affects 1 in 3 adults over 60 and 63% of sarcopenic patients in SKH are men.

Colorectal Cancer: Colorectal cancer incidence in men aged 20–49 has been rising 1.5% annually, making it the most common cancer among Singaporean men. [1,2,3]

Obesity: Obesity in men rose from 11.9% in 2019–2020 to 13.1% in 2021–2022, higher than in women. Nearly 40% of adults fall into unhealthy BMI ranges, increasing risks for fatty liver, type 2 diabetes, hypertension, and even colorectal cancer. [4]

Fatty Liver: Fatty liver affects up to 40% of Singaporean adults, often linked to sedentary lifestyles and poor metabolic health. [5]

Sleep Apnoea: Sleep apnoea affects up to 30% of adults, of which up to 90% are undiagnosed, with men twice as likely to suffer from it. [6]

Mental Health: Mental health concerns are growing. In 2024, 314 suicides were reported, nearly two-thirds men, many deterred from seeking help early. [7]

Erectile Dysfunction: Severe erectile dysfunction (ED) affects 9% of men in their 40s, rising to over 70% by age 70. It is linked to smoking, poorly controlled diabetes, and high cholesterol levels. If left untreated, it may give rise to future occurrence of strokes or heart attacks. ED can serve as an early warning signal for future cardiovascular disease in men. [8]

Breaking the Silence on Men's Health

Addressing this pressing need, SKH's interactive full-day forum featured expert talks, panel discussions, physiotherapist-led exercises to strengthen joints and muscles as we age, and live Q&A sessions on critical topics such as colorectal cancer and prostate health, heart and liver wellness, weight management and mobility, musculoskeletal and joint care, as well as mental health and emotional resilience.

Designed to break down barriers and encourage honest conversations, the event created a safe, supportive space for men to ask questions openly and access health advice for themselves and their loved ones.

"A holistic approach to men's health requires the care of physical and mental wellbeing. In Singapore, cases of suicide involve mostly men[7] and this is a problem we cannot remain silent about," said Associate Professor Lee Lui Shiong, Senior Consultant and Head of the Department of Urology at SKH and Clinical Advisor to the Men's Health Forum. "We must promote a culture of conversation around men's health, especially on issues related to emotional and mental wellbeing. Every man should feel safe discussing, garnering support and taking charge of issues related to their body and mind. Physical and mental health disorders are treatable, and seeking prompt medical care should be encouraged rather than it being perceived as a lack of courage or masculinity."

A Key Highlight: The Launch of "Man Up!" by Associate Professor Lee Lui Shiong

At the forum, SKH unveiled "Man Up!", a new book by Associate Professor Lee. This book features real-life local stories of men and is written with warmth and wit, aiming to debunk health myths, tackle taboo topics, and empower men to redefine what it means to be strong — not through silence, but through self-awareness and proactive care.

"The stories in "Man Up!" are authentic experiences of Singaporean men as patients or caregivers, who are, at the same time, fathers, sons, husbands or brothers. These men have experienced life-changing events and emerged stronger because they chose to speak up and seek help. True strength is exemplified in these men as they face personal struggles head-on with the support of loved ones," said Associate Professor Lee.

"I hope that the book inspires men to place emphasis on personal health and appreciate that self-care has immediate and long-term benefits. Taking effort to care for one's health is not considered an act of weakness; conversely it demonstrates our love and responsibility towards family and kin. I also hope that the stories inspire action in those who are hesitant towards seeking a medical opinion and bring optimism to those currently receiving treatment."

The "Man Up!" book is available at major bookstores.

[1]https://www.nccs.com.sg/news/patient-care/more-younger-adults-diagnosed-with-early-onset-colorectal-cancer-in-singapore

[2]Trends in Early-Onset Colorectal Cancer in Singapore: Epidemiological Study of a Multiethnic Population - ScienceDirect

[3]https://www.sciencedirect.com/org/science/article/pii/S2369296025000377

[4]https://www.healthhub.sg/live-healthy/its-not-a-small-world-after-all

[5]https://www.healthxchange.sg/how-to-prevent/fatty-liver/fatty-liver-disease-rise-singaporeans

[6]https://www.singhealth.com.sg/news/defining-med/all-about-osa

[7]https://www.straitstimes.com/singapore/community/314-suicides-reported-in-singapore-in-2024-remains-leading-cause-of-youth-deaths

[8]https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/12762559/

For more information, visit https://www.skh.com.sg/.