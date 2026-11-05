Saudi Tourism Minister Inaugurates Saudi Land Pavilion in London

LONDON, Nov. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- His Excellency Ahmed Al-Khateeb, Minister of Tourism and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Saudi Tourism Authority (STA), officially inaugurated Saudi Land at World Travel Market (WTM) London 2026, alongside Ageel Alshaibani, CEO of STA, and Rachel Travers, President of the RX Global, organizer of WTM London, bringing together 37 Saudi tourism partners to showcase the country's expanding tourism offering and strengthen commercial partnerships with the global travel trade.

Over the three-day event, Saudi's delegation will engage international tour operators, airlines and travel distributors, introducing new products and experiences across destinations including Riyadh, Jeddah, AlUla, the Red Sea, and AMAALA, while creating opportunities to drive demand for the upcoming winter season and beyond.

His Excellency Ahmed Al-Khateeb, Saudi Minister of Tourism and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Saudi Tourism Authority, said: "Resilience is built before you need it, and this year Saudi tourism has demonstrated the strength of its foundations. In the first half of 2026, Saudi welcomed about 61.2 million tourist, representing about 1% growth year-on-year, while tourism expenditure reached about SAR 151.9 billion (approximately $40.5 billion). We know the pressures our partners and travelers have faced, and our commitment to them is long term, as we work towards our ambition of welcoming 150 million tourists by 2030. No destination builds that kind of resilience alone, so we will continue bringing the industry together, here in London and through TOURISE, the global, year-round platform shaping the future of tourism."

Ageel Alshaibani, CEO of STA, added: "Our trade partners have been instrumental in Saudi tourism's growth, and their success remains our priority. At WTM London, we are showcasing Red Sea escapes, desert experiences and a winter calendar featuring Riyadh Season and Winter at Tantora in AlUla, alongside attractions such as Six Flags Qiddiya City and Aquarabia. These experiences are backed by continued hospitality investment, with about 623K licensed room keys across hotels, apartments and other accommodation in H1 2026, including more than 44K room keys in newly licensed facilities. We are here to create opportunities and grow together."

Saudi Land celebrated AMAALA, one of Saudi's newest luxury coastal destinations, as a key highlight of its opening day, showcasing the destination's growing hospitality offering to international travel partners. Since June, seven resorts, including properties from Four Seasons, Six Senses, Rosewood and Nammos, have welcomed guests, further strengthening AMAALA's position as a distinctive luxury destination and adding to Saudi's expanding portfolio of high-end tourism experiences.

Saudi Land also brings the country's cultural heritage to life throughout the event, with traditional music and dance, Arabic calligraphy and interactive experiences inspired by destinations across Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Land will remain open at stand S9-200 at ExCeL London until 5 November, with 37 tourism partners engaging international buyers, developing new partnerships and creating commercial opportunities for the future.