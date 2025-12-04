Corporate

S3 Connected Health receives Frost & Sullivan 2025 Global Company of the Year award

December 04, 2025 | 15:04
(0) user say
S3 Connected Health has received Frost & Sullivan's 2025 Global Company of the Year award for its excellence in medical device connectivity.

SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that S3 Connected Health has received the 2025 Global Company of the Year Recognition in the Medical Device Connectivity (MDC) industry for its outstanding achievements in driving technology innovation, advancing care delivery, and enabling seamless connectivity from hospital to home. This recognition highlights the company's consistent leadership in strengthening its market position, addressing unmet healthcare needs, and accelerating the adoption of patient-centric digital health transformation across international markets.

Frost & Sullivan evaluates companies through a rigorous benchmarking process across two core dimensions: strategy effectiveness and strategy execution. S3 Connected Health excelled in both, demonstrating exceptional alignment between market demand and strategic initiatives, delivered with scale, quality, and operational consistency. "S3 Connected Health focuses on implementing best practices for consistency and quality of delivery that resonate with its clients," said Bhaskar Vittal, Research Manager at Frost & Sullivan.

Guided by a forward-looking strategy emphasizing digital health leadership, patient engagement, and the shift to home-based care, S3 Connected Health has demonstrated exemplary agility as healthcare delivery transitions beyond the hospital. The company's sustained investments in AI, machine learning, and platform-driven connectivity have positioned it to lead the global shift toward distributed, digitally enabled care environments.

Innovation remains core to S3 Connected Health's value proposition. Its Affinial platform and custom-built connectivity solutions address the end-to-end requirements of medical device companies—from embedded software and secure data exchange to behavioral tools that influence patient adherence at home. These capabilities support the transition of post-acute care to the home, reduce complexity for healthcare providers, and help MedTech companies scale connected solutions across regions and clinical environments. "We are delighted to be recognized as 2025 Global Company of the Year in the Medical Device Connectivity industry. We are privileged to work with global leaders in the Medtech and Pharma sectors and to help them realize the next generation of connected medical devices and digital health solutions that are shaping the future of connected care. It is a great tribute to the capabilities and dedication of the team in S3 Connected Health who are passionate about developing groundbreaking products and solutions that improve patients' lives" said Jim O'Donoghue, President at S3 Connected Health.

The company's commitment to customer experience further separates it from competitors. Its platform-based, vendor-agnostic model offers accelerated delivery timelines, consistent quality, and tailored digital health solutions addressing specific patient, disease, or device requirements. With end-to-end services—including digital health strategy, technology consultancy, solution design, development, product engineering, implementation, solution operation, and subscription-based lifecycle support — S3 Connected Health accelerates innovation, streamlines integration with clinical workflows and reduces the operational burden for clients.

Frost & Sullivan commends S3 Connected Health for elevating industry standards across scalability, connectivity reliability, regulatory readiness, cybersecurity, and global solution deployment. With robust year-over-year revenue growth—outpacing the overall MDC market—and growing traction across North America and Europe, the company is accelerating digital health maturity for its MedTech and Life Science partners and reshaping the future of connected care.

Frost & Sullivan are pleased to award the 2025 Global Company of the Year Recognition for excellence in Medical Device Connectivity to an organization that demonstrates exceptional strategy development and execution, resulting in measurable improvements in market share, customer satisfaction, and operational performance. S3 Connected Health's performance demonstrates best-in-class strategy development, measurable improvements in customer satisfaction, and superior competitive positioning.

For more information, visit www.S3ConnectedHealth.com

By PR Newswire

Frost & Sullivan

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
S3 Connected Health Connected Health receives Frost & Sullivan Global Company of the Year

